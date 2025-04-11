Moss Genomics Announces Listing on the OTC Markets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) (OTCQB: MSSGF) (FSE: F73) (the “Company” or “Moss”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker MSSGF. This milestone significantly expands Moss’s accessibility for U.S.-based investors and enhances overall share liquidity by enabling trading through U.S. broker-dealers.

The listing on the OTC Markets is part of Moss’s broader strategy to align with global capital markets while increasing visibility and participation from the international investment community.

Moss Genomics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation genomics products that empower individuals to gain greater control over their personal health data. The Company is currently testing a beta version of Perennial, a consumer-focused platform that allows users to upload their blood test results and receive personalized health insights based on key biomarkers.

The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MOSS and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol F73.

For more information on Moss Genomics, please visit: https://mossgenomics.comTo view the OTC Markets profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MSSGF/overview

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics is a biotechnology company focused on genomics and microbiome research to develop advanced genetic insights and solutions. The company leverages blockchain technology to enhance security and user control over genomic information. Along with its genomics-focused products, Moss Genomics deploys an Ethereum accumulation strategy as part of its treasury management, currently holding 160 ETH on its balance sheet.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company’s website at https://mossgenomics.com/ and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact us at:

CONTACT INFORMATIONMoss Genomics Inc.

Jack Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: invest@mossgenomics.comTelephone: 604-710-0124

