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Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2026: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
    • Company fireside chat starting at 1:20 p.m. ET
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
    • Company presentation starting at 12:30 p.m. GMT

The presentation and fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Mirum’s corporate website. The archived webcasts will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), ATEBRIOZ™ (zilurgisertib) for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

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