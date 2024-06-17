SUBSCRIBE
Mirum Pharmaceuticals

FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Mirum Secures Livmarli’s Expansion into Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis
Wednesday’s FDA approval expands Mirum’s Livmarli into the rare genetic disorder that causes progressive liver disease. The biotech has also filed a supplemental New Drug Application for a higher dose of the drug and allowing its use in younger patients.
March 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Mirum, BMS, Madrigal and More
The FDA’s busy week ahead involves three decision dates for potential industry firsts and a highly anticipated advisory committee meeting for two CAR-T therapies.
March 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Rare Liver Disease Wins Mount as Mirum’s PFIC Trial Meets Endpoint - Updated
Mirum Pharmaceuticals announced that Livmarli oral solution met its primary endpoint in the Phase III MARCH study in young patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.
October 25, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: November 15-19
With the last full week before the Thanksgiving week in the U.S., companies had a fair amount of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
November 19, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Mirum Snags First Approval for LIVMARLI Drug for Treating Rare, Genetic Liver Disorder
LIVMARLI is indicated for ages one year and older and will now be accessible to patients with a prescription through Mirum Access Plus. Here’s more about it.
September 30, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Mirum and Kite/Gilead
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is wrapping up the end of September and beginning October with two PDUFA dates. Here’s a look.
September 25, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
JPM2021, Day 2: Gilead, Merck, AbbVie, Pfizer and More
As is typical, the second day of the JP Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference—conducted virtually this year because of the pandemic—had plenty of news from the largest biopharma companies globally.
January 13, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Mirum Moves Forward with Rolling NDA for ALGS Drug Maralixibat
The rolling NDA was somewhat expected after an end-of-phase meeting with the FDA earlier this year turned into a pre-NDA meeting with the regulatory agency.
September 1, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Mirum CFO Discusses the Road to Potential FDA Approval for Investigational ALGS Treatment
Mirum Pharmaceuticals entered 2020 with a significant bounce after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned an end-of-phase meeting into a pre-New Drug Application meeting for its lead asset, maralixibat, an investigational treatment being evaluated for pediatric patients with Alagille syndrome.
June 10, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
  • NextGen Class of 2020
Press Releases
Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ LIVMARLI Approved in the European Union for Patients with PFIC
July 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older
May 31, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Long-Term Data from Mirum’s LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress
May 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting
May 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 11, 2024
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Mirum Announces Publication of Phase 3 MARCH Data in The Lancet Demonstrating Benefits of LIVMARLI (maralixibat) in patients with PFIC
May 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2024
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 11, 2024
April 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
