Wednesday’s FDA approval expands Mirum’s Livmarli into the rare genetic disorder that causes progressive liver disease. The biotech has also filed a supplemental New Drug Application for a higher dose of the drug and allowing its use in younger patients.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals announced that Livmarli oral solution met its primary endpoint in the Phase III MARCH study in young patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.
LIVMARLI is indicated for ages one year and older and will now be accessible to patients with a prescription through Mirum Access Plus. Here’s more about it.
The rolling NDA was somewhat expected after an end-of-phase meeting with the FDA earlier this year turned into a pre-NDA meeting with the regulatory agency.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals entered 2020 with a significant bounce after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned an end-of-phase meeting into a pre-New Drug Application meeting for its lead asset, maralixibat, an investigational treatment being evaluated for pediatric patients with Alagille syndrome.
