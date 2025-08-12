Metagenomi Appoints Laurence Reid, PhD to its Board of Directors

Dr. Reid brings 30 years of experience in building biotech companies based on innovative scientific platforms and shaping pipeline and business strategy

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX) (the “Company”), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary gene editing toolbox, today announced the appointment of Laurence Reid, PhD, to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Reid to our Board of Directors. Laurence brings a remarkable track record as a company builder and biotech executive, with deep experience across business development, research and development strategy, and organizational growth,” said Brian C. Thomas, PhD, CEO and founder of Metagenomi. “Laurence’s insight and counsel will be invaluable as we continue to advance our proprietary gene editing technologies into the clinic and deliver on our vision to harness the power of metagenomics to create curative genetic medicines for patients.”

“I’m honored to join Metagenomi’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the Company’s evolution. Metagenomi’s powerful gene editing platform is rooted in scientific rigor and has the potential to redefine the treatment landscape for patients suffering from serious genetic diseases,” said Dr. Reid. “I’m thrilled to support the team in advancing its innovative pipeline and building a world-class, science-driven company.”

Dr. Reid is an entrepreneur, company builder, and biotech executive, leveraging his experience as an advisor to growing biotech companies. He currently serves as chairperson of the board of directors of Broken String Biosciences Ltd. and on the boards of directors of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) and several other private biotechnology companies. Previously, Dr. Reid was president and CEO of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., until its acquisition by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2023 and CEO of Warp Drive Bio, LLC until its merger with Revolution Medicines, Inc. in 2018. Dr. Reid has also served as an entrepreneur in residence at Third Rock Ventures LLC. Prior to that, he served as Chief Business Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and as General Manager of Millennium Europe at Millenium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which is now part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Dr. Reid received a B.A. in natural sciences from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from King’s College, London University.

