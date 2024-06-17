SUBSCRIBE
Metagenomi

NEWS
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
Following a disappointing IPO and the loss of Moderna’s gene editing contract, Metagenomi’s Chief Scientific Officer Luis Borges is departing the biotech.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Business
Moderna Walks Away from Potential $3B Gene Editing Deal with Metagenomi
Citing a strategic prioritization by Moderna, Metagenomi announced Wednesday that the partners have “mutually agreed” to terminate their gene editing agreement.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Deals
Bayer, Moderna-Backed Metagenomi’s Stock Crashes 31% in Friday IPO Debut
Shares of preclinical genetic medicines company Metagenomi tanked more than 30% on Friday afternoon in a disappointing debut for its initial public offering, bucking the trend of positive IPOs so far this year.
February 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Wall Street Sign in NYC/iStock, stu99
Deals
Preclinical Metagenomi Tests Surging Biotech IPO Market with Near $94M Offering
Despite not having a single candidate in the clinical stage, the Moderna-backed biotech is offering 6.25 million shares for $15 apiece in an initial public offering. Shares are expected to begin trading Friday.
February 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Nasdaq signage and building in New York City
Deals
Genome Editing Biotech Metagenomi Targets IPO to Raise $86.9M
Metagenomi could potentially raise over $100 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full, assuming an initial public offering price of $16 per share.
February 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Nasdaq signage and building in New York City
Deals
Metagenomi, ArriVent Launch Bid for Nasdaq
The IPO window is starting to crack open this year, with Metagenomi and ArriVent making their offerings ahead of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
January 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: HSBC headquarters in London/iStock, Will
Early-Stage Biopharma Funding to Drop 40% This Year: Report
Seed and Series A funding are set to drop this year as investors are looking for more advanced, less risky deals, according to an industry analysis from HSBC.
July 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Financing concept/Getty Images
Drug Development
New Funding Led by Moderna, Bayer, Brings Metagenomi’s Series B to $275M
Metagenomi announced a Series B extension financing round led by Moderna, Leaps by Bayer and several others.
January 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Metagenomi Presents Data at Scientific Conferences and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi to regain full development rights to its wholly-owned base editing and RIGS systems
May 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings
April 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Metagenomi Reports Business Updates and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 27, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Deals
Metagenomi Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
February 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Metagenomi Appoints Luis Borges, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Pamela Wapnick, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer
November 9, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi Presents New Data on Novel Gene Editing Systems at the 26th American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
May 19, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi Announces Participation in March 2023 Investor Conferences
March 6, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi Closes Oversubscribed Series B Financing Totaling $275M to Advance Lead Therapeutic Programs into Clinical Development and Grow Genetic Medicines Pipeline
January 5, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Metagenomi to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2023
 · 
1 min read
