Merck Advances Oncology Innovation, Highlighting Progress in New Tumor Types and Earlier Stages of Disease at ESMO 2025

Positive survival data from KEYNOTE-905 and KEYNOTE-B96 to be featured in Presidential Symposium, underscoring the impact of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in certain bladder and ovarian cancers

Data from multiple investigational medicines from Merck’s innovative pipeline to be presented, including new results from REJOICE-Ovarian01 evaluating raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd) for certain patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Long-term data for KEYTRUDA in both earlier and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer support its foundational role in the treatment of this type of cancer

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced new research from more than 100 abstracts across more than 20 types of cancer and multiple treatment settings from the company’s broad and differentiated portfolio and pipeline will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin, Germany, from Oct. 17-21. These data showcase Merck’s commitment to rapidly advancing research across multiple tumor types to help improve outcomes for patients across stages of cancer.

“Our data at ESMO this year affirm the continued impact and potential of KEYTRUDA in certain types of cancer and serve as a testament to the progress we’re making in our rapidly advancing pipeline with several notable presentations of data for our investigational antibody-drug conjugates,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are particularly proud that at this year’s ESMO, research evaluating our oncology medicines in certain bladder, ovarian and lung cancers was selected for discussion during three Presidential Symposium presentations.”

Presentations at the Congress will feature new or updated findings from Merck’s broad portfolio of cancer medicines, including data for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), in collaboration with Eisai; WELIREG® (belzutifan); and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph).

Key data being presented on existing medicines in Merck’s portfolio:

First-time data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905/EV-303 study evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as a treatment for patients with cisplatin-ineligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer when given before and after surgery (Presentation #LBA2, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium I), which will be featured in an ESMO Presidential Symposium. 1

First-time data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 study evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel) with or without bevacizumab as a treatment for patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Presentation #LBA3, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium I), which will be featured in an ESMO Presidential Symposium. 2

Five-year exploratory follow-up data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, as a treatment for certain patients with advanced endometrial cancer (Presentation #1119P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers). 3

Ten-year and eight-year exploratory follow-up data from multiple clinical trials evaluating KEYTRUDA monotherapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Presentation #3208P, Poster session: NSCLC, metastatic).

Five-year exploratory follow-up results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA in the perioperative setting (neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy followed by resection and adjuvant KEYTRUDA as a single agent) for early-stage NSCLC (Presentation #LBA67, Mini oral session 2: Non-metastatic NSCLC).

First presentation of results from cohort A1 of the Phase 2 LITESPARK-015 trial evaluating WELIREG, Merck’s oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with advanced pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PPGL) (Presentation #1705O, Proffered paper session: NETs and endocrine tumours).

Patient-reported preference outcomes from the Phase 2 MK-3475A-F11 trial evaluating patient preference for KEYTRUDA QLEX™ injection for subcutaneous use versus intravenous KEYTRUDA across multiple tumor types (Presentation #3145P, Poster session: General interest).

Additionally, new data for investigational antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) from Merck’s innovative pipeline will be presented at the Congress, including data for raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), a CDH6 directed DXd ADC, and ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), a B7-H3 directed ADC, both discovered by Daiichi Sankyo. Notably, research evaluating sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), a TROP2-directed ADC being developed in collaboration with Kelun-Biotech will be shared in four presentations in certain patients with lung, breast, cervical and prostate cancer.

Key data being presented on investigational candidates from Merck’s pipeline:

Findings from the Phase 2 (dose optimization) part of the Phase 2/3 REJOICE-Ovarian01 trial evaluating R-DXd for patients with platinum-resistant, high-grade ovarian, primary peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer (Presentation #LBA42, Proffered paper session: Gynaecological cancers). 4

Results from the Phase 2 IDeate-Lung01 trial, led by Daiichi Sankyo, evaluating I-DXd for patients with pretreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and baseline brain metastases (Presentation #2760MO, Mini oral session 1: Non-metastatic NSCLC). 4

Data from the Phase 3 OptiTROP-Lung04 study evaluating sac-TMT as a treatment for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC (Presentation #LBA5, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium II). 5

Primary results from the Phase 3 OptiTROP-Breast02 study evaluating sac-TMT as a treatment for patients with previously treated unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer (Presentation #LBA23, Proffered paper session 1: Breast cancer, metastatic). 5

Efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1/2 MK-2870-001 study evaluating sac-TMT for patients with advanced or metastatic cervical cancer (Presentation #1168P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers). 5

Findings from cohort D of the Phase 2 MK-2870-002/SKB264-II-06 study evaluating sac-TMT plus KEYTRUDA for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (Presentation #2421P, Poster session: Prostate cancer).5

Details on presentations listed above and additional key presentations for Merck

Breast cancer Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) vs investigator's choice of chemotherapy (ICC) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer (BC): Results from the randomized, multi-center Phase 3 OptiTROP-Breast02 study. Y. Fan.​​5 Presentation #LBA23, Proffered paper session 1: Breast cancer, metastatic Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) with sacituzumab govitecan (SG) + pembrolizumab (pembro) vs chemotherapy (chemo) + pembro in patients (pts) with previously untreated PD-L1+ metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in the Phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study. E. De Azambuja.6 Presentation #LBA22, Mini oral session: Breast cancer, metastatic

Genitourinary cancers Perioperative (periop) enfortumab vedotin (EV) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) in participants (pts) with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are cisplatin-ineligible: The Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 study. C. Vulsteke.1 Presentation #LBA2, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium I Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) + pembrolizumab (pembro) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): Results from Phase 2 MK-2870-002/SKB264-II-06 study. X. Bian.5 Presentation #2421P, Poster session: Prostate cancer Final analysis of lenvatinib + pembrolizumab (L+P) vs sunitinib (S) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) with or without bone metastases in CLEAR. C. G. Porta.3 Presentation #2603P, Poster session: Renal cancer Belzutifan for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) after a PD-(L)1 inhibitor and ≥2 VEGFR-TKIs in LITESPARK-005. G. A. De Velasco Oria. Presentation #2607P, Poster session: Renal cancer EV-103 cohort K: Efficacy and safety of enfortumab vedotin (EV) with or without pembrolizumab (P) in cisplatin (cis)-ineligible pts with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) with a median (m) follow-up (FU) of ≈3.5 y. T. Friedlander.1 Presentation #3074P, Poster session: Urothelial cancer First-line pembrolizumab-based regimens for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma: KEYMAKER-U03 substudy 03A. C.S. Rodriguez. Presentation #LBA96, Proffered paper session 2: GU tumours, renal & urothelial Belzutifan plus lenvatinib for Chinese participants (pts) with previously treated advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): Updated results of cohort 1 of the LITESPARK-010 study. X. Sheng.3 Presentation #2615P, Poster session: Renal cancer

Gynecologic cancers Pembrolizumab vs placebo plus weekly paclitaxel ± bevacizumab in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer: Results from the randomized double-blind Phase 3 ENGOT-ov65/KEYNOTE-B96 study. N. Colombo.2 Presentation #LBA3, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium I Raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC): Primary analysis of the Phase 2, dose-optimization part of the REJOICE-Ovarian01 study. I. L. Ray-Coquard​​.4 Presentation # LBA42, Proffered paper session: Gynaecological cancers Efficacy and safety of sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) monotherapy in advanced/metastatic cervical cancer: Results from a Phase 1/2 study (MK-2870-001/KL264-01). Z. Yang.5 Presentation #1168P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab (L + P) vs treatment of physician’s choice (TPC) for advanced endometrial cancer (EC): 5-year outcomes from Study 309/KEYNOTE-775. V. Makker.3 Presentation #1119P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) monotherapy in advanced/metastatic endometrial carcinoma (EC): Results from a Phase 1/2 study (MK-2870-001/KL264-01). K. Wang.5 Presentation #1111P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers Tisotumab vedotin plus carboplatin or pembrolizumab in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer: 5-year results from the innovaTV 205/GOG-3024/ENGOT-cx8 study. B. J. Monk.2,7 Presentation #1166P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) with 1L pembrolizumab (pembro) + chemotherapy (chemo) then maintenance pembro + olaparib (ola) in advanced BRCA1/2-nonmutated epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC): Phase 3 ENGOT-ov43/GOG-3036/KEYLYNK-001 Study. S. Topuz.2 Presentation #1072P, Poster session: Gynaecological cancers

Head and neck cancer Neoadjuvant-adjuvant (neoadj-adj) pembrolizumab (pembro) plus standard-of-care (SOC) in resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA HNSCC): Participant-reported outcomes (PRO) in KEYNOTE-689. Y. Tao. Presentation #1330MO, Mini oral session: Head & neck cancer

Lung cancer Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) vs platinum-based chemotherapy in EGFR-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following progression on EGFR-TKIs: Results from the randomized, multi-center Phase 3 OptiTROP-Lung04 study. L. Zhang. 5 Presentation #LBA5, Proffered paper session: Presidential Symposium II Perioperative pembrolizumab in early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): 5-year follow-up from KEYNOTE-671. H. Wakelee. Presentation #LBA67, Mini oral session 2: Non-metastatic NSCLC 10-year outcomes from clinical trials of pembrolizumab (pembro) monotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). E. B. Garon.​​ Presentation #3208P, Poster session: metastatic NSCLC Intracranial activity of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in patients (pts) with extensive-stage (ES) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and baseline (BL) brain metastases (BM): Primary analysis of IDeate-Lung01. P. F. S. da Rocha.4 Presentation #2760MO, Mini oral session 1: Non-metastatic NSCLC Updated results from a Phase 1/2 study of gocatamig for small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other neuroendocrine cancers. H. Beltran.4 Presentation #2758MO, Mini oral session 1: Non-metastatic NSCLC Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) + pembrolizumab (pembro) for treatment-naïve advanced PD-L1-positive NSCLC: Results from the Phase 2 MK-2870-003/SKB264-II-04 Study. W. F. Fang.5 Presentation #1949P, Poster session: NSCLC, metastatic Sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) in participants (pts) with previously treated, advanced KRAS-mutant NSCLC: Results from cohort 5d of the SKB264-II-08 Study. T. Zhou.5 Presentation #1945P, Poster session: NSCLC, metastatic

Melanoma and other skin cancers IO102-IO103 cancer vaccine plus pembrolizumab for first line (1L) advanced melanoma: Primary Phase 3 results (IOB-013/KN-D18). J. C. Hassel​.8 Presentation #LBA53, Proffered paper session: Melanoma and other skin tumours Pembrolizumab versus placebo as adjuvant therapy for resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma: 5-year follow-up of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 study. A. M. Eggermont. Presentation #1611P, Poster session: Melanoma and other skin tumours 3-year survival with neoadjuvant-adjuvant pembrolizumab from SWOG S1801. V. K. Sondak.9 Presentation #1601O, Proffered paper session: Melanoma and other skin tumours ECOB-ACRIN EA6174: STAMP: Surgically treated adjuvant Merkel cell carcinoma with pembrolizumab, a Phase III trial. J. M. Mehnert.9 Presentation # LBA56, Proffered paper session: Melanoma and other skin tumours

Multi-tumor A Phase 2 study of participant (pt)-reported preference for pembrolizumab (pembro) administered subcutaneously (SC) or intravenously (IV). I. A. Casarini. Presentation #3145P, Poster session: General interest MK-1084 monotherapy in participants (pts) with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced solid tumors: Activity and safety in the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 study. M. Simonelli.10 Presentation #926MO, Mini oral session: Developmental therapeutics IO102-IO103 cancer vaccine plus pembrolizumab for first line (1L) treatment of advanced solid tumors: Final results of a Phase 2 basket trial. J. W. Riess.8 Presentation #1557P, Poster session: Investigational immunotherapy

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma LITESPARK-015: Belzutifan in advanced pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. C. Jimenez. Presentation #1705O, Proffered paper session: NETs and endocrine tumours Belzutifan for advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (panNETs): Results from cohort A2 of the Phase 2 LITESPARK-015 study. J. Capdevila. Presentation #1710MO, Mini oral session: NETs and endocrine tumours

Thymic Perioperative pembrolizumab for locally advanced thymic epithelial tumors. S. Park. Presentation #2967O, Proffered paper session: Mesothelioma and thymic tumours: Targeting and breaking through

1 In collaboration with Astellas/Pfizer 2 In collaboration with the European Network for Gynaecological Oncology Trial (ENGOT) groups and the GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG) 3 In collaboration with Eisai 4 In collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo 5 Led by Kelun-Biotech, conducted in China 6 In collaboration with Gilead 7 In collaboration with Genmab/Pfizer 8 In collaboration with IO Biotech 9 In collaboration with National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program 10 In collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Astex Pharmaceuticals (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD- L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use, 165 mg + 2,000 units/mL

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications in the U.S.

Melanoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:

stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or

metastatic.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-approved test, as a single agent as neoadjuvant treatment, continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with radiotherapy (RT) with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 [combined positive score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Urothelial Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with enfortumab vedotin, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma:

who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.

Cervical Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced cervical cancer involving the lower third of the vagina, with or without extension to pelvic sidewall, or hydronephrosis/non-functioning kidney, or spread to adjacent pelvic organs (FIGO 2014 III-IVA).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). For this indication, KEYTRUDA also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients, and KEYTRUDA QLEX also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with axitinib, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with lenvatinib, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Media Contacts:

Julie Cunningham

(617) 519-6264



Kristen Drake

(908) 334-4688



Investor Contacts:

Peter Dannenbaum

(732) 594-1579



Steven Graziano

(732) 594-1583