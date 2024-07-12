BIOSECURE Act
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”
Despite an uncertain legislative path to becoming law, the BIOSECURE Act has already impacted the biopharma industry’s confidence in Chinese service providers and prompted efforts to diversify manufacturing partners.
This week’s news ranged from BioSpace’s on-the-ground updates from DIA to safety concerns in clinical trials to BIOSECURE Act updates to new projections that the GLP-1 market could top $100 billion within 10 years.
The BIOSECURE Act, which seeks to protect U.S. national security from Chinese biotech companies, will not be part of the House of Representatives vote on the 2025 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act.
The House Select Committee asks the FBI for a briefing on GenScript’s links to China, fueling the challenge facing public relations and investor relations teams at US biopharma firms and Chinese CDMOs.
Following its recent about-face on the BIOSECURE Act, designed to combat China’s influence in the biopharma industry, lobbying group Biotechnology Innovation Organization in a realignment is laying off 30 employees.
An updated draft of the BIOSECURE Act introduced on Friday would give U.S. drug manufacturers additional leeway for existing contracts with certain Chinese “companies of concern” until 2032.