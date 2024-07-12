SUBSCRIBE
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
July 29, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Policy
House Speaker Plans to Vote, Pass BIOSECURE Act into Law This Year
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”

July 9, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Erodes Industry Confidence in Chinese Contractors: Report
Despite an uncertain legislative path to becoming law, the BIOSECURE Act has already impacted the biopharma industry’s confidence in Chinese service providers and prompted efforts to diversify manufacturing partners.
July 3, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
BIOSECURE’s Surprise Absence, the $100+ Billion Future Weight-Loss Market, DIA and More
This week’s news ranged from BioSpace’s on-the-ground updates from DIA to safety concerns in clinical trials to BIOSECURE Act updates to new projections that the GLP-1 market could top $100 billion within 10 years.
June 18, 2024
2 min read
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Left Out of Department of Defense Spending Bill by House Rules Committee
The BIOSECURE Act, which seeks to protect U.S. national security from Chinese biotech companies, will not be part of the House of Representatives vote on the 2025 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act.
June 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Opinion: As More Companies Are Targeted by BIOSECURE Act, Investor Relations Crisis Brews
The House Select Committee asks the FBI for a briefing on GenScript’s links to China, fueling the challenge facing public relations and investor relations teams at US biopharma firms and Chinese CDMOs.
June 11, 2024
4 min read
JX (Jaxon) Tan
Policy
BIO Axes 30 Staff in Realignment as Congress Advances BIOSECURE Act
Following its recent about-face on the BIOSECURE Act, designed to combat China’s influence in the biopharma industry, lobbying group Biotechnology Innovation Organization in a realignment is laying off 30 employees.
May 21, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Gets Update, Gives US Drugmakers Until 2032 to Sever Ties with Chinese Biotechs
An updated draft of the BIOSECURE Act introduced on Friday would give U.S. drug manufacturers additional leeway for existing contracts with certain Chinese “companies of concern” until 2032.
May 13, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac