Melanie Whittington

Melanie (Mel) Whittington is a managing director and head of the Center for Pharmacoeconomics at MEDACorp, where she leads efforts to demonstrate the societal impacts of healthcare treatments in the U.S. As a thought leader in health economics, Whittington develops cost-effectiveness analyses of both in-development and approved pharmaceuticals from a societal perspective and offers guidance on key components and novel methodologies.

Prior to joining MEDACorp in 2024, Whittington was the managing director and founder of Valusphere, a health economic consultancy that developed economic evaluations, advised on value demonstration, and provided training to value assessment stakeholders.