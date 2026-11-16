Medicus Pharma Announces Closing of $4.25 Million CEO-Led Equity Financings and $10.5 Million Debt Exchange

CEO and other insiders lead private investment of $1.25 million, including $750,000 from the CEO, underscoring confidence in the Company’s precision oncology-led strategy, anchored by its CD228V development program.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company"), a precision-guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced the closing of an aggregate of $4.25 million fixed-price equity financings priced at-the-market, including a private placement led by its Chief Executive Officer and other insiders. The private placement totaled $1.25 million, or approximately 30% of the total financings, and was made to a limited number of accredited investors consisting primarily of directors and officers of the Company, including $750,000 from Medicus’ Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Approximately $3.0 million of the financing was conducted via a registered direct offering pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and a prospectus supplement. The investment reflects management’s and insiders’ support for the Company’s strategic direction, with CD228V, its investigational antibody-drug conjugate utilizing an established Vedotin platform, at the center of its precision oncology focus.

The Company also announced the exchange of $10.5 million of indebtedness held by Streeterville Capital, LLC (“Streeterville”) for preferred shares. Together with the $4.25 million equity financings, and an additional approximately $350,000 of common shares sold via Medicus’ at-the-market program since September 30, 2026, the Company believes that the transactions have strengthened the Company’s shareholders’ equity above Nasdaq’s $2.5 million continued-listing threshold, and that, subject to Nasdaq confirmation, the Company has regained compliance in respect of Nasdaq rule 5550(b).

Maxim Group LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the registered direct offering.

CEO-Led Equity Financing and Strategic Alignment

The $4.25 million fixed-price equity financing priced at-the-market includes $1.25 million of participation led by Company insiders, of which $750,000 is attributable to the CEO. The financing is intended to provide additional working capital to support the Company’s operating and development priorities, including the advancement of CD228V, and may also include the strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet through debt repayment. The Company views this insider participation as a demonstration of alignment with shareholders and conviction in its precision oncology-led direction. The registered direct offering was for 97,973 common shares plus pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,646,213 common shares, priced at-the-market at an effective price of $1.72 per share and the private placement was for 726,730 common shares, also priced at-the-market at $1.72 per share. The common shares issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and are restricted securities.

Certain directors and senior officers of the Company (collectively, the “Related Parties”) purchased an aggregate of 616,272 common shares pursuant to the private placement (the “Related Party Participation”). Participation by the Related Parties in the private placement was considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Related Party Participation pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the Related Parties exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as defined in MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report relating to the Related Party Participation more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the private placement as the details of the Related Party Participation were not settled at such time and the Company wished to close the private placement on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Streeterville Debt Exchange and Shareholders’ Equity

Streeterville exchanged $10.5 million of outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s Secured Promissory Notes for 105,000 preferred shares at an issue price of $100 per share. The preferred shares are non-voting, except as required by law, and non-convertible into common shares. They carry an 8% cumulative annual dividend payable in kind and are redeemable at the Company’s option, with no holder redemption right. The exchange did not generate cash proceeds; any indebtedness not exchanged remains outstanding.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the private placement, Dr. Raza Bokhari, company’s Executive Chairman and CEO acquired beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, an aggregate of 436,046 common shares of the Company indirectly through RBx Capital LP, an entity controlled by Dr. Bokhari.

Prior to the completion of the transactions described herein, Dr. Bokhari had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 74,687 common shares of the Company and stock options exercisable within 60 days to acquire an additional 27,500 common shares, representing approximately 3.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 5.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the transactions described herein, Dr. Raza Bokhari has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 510,733 common shares of the Company and stock options exercisable within 60 days to acquire an additional 27,500 common shares, representing approximately 18.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

Dr. Bokhari acquired the common shares for investment purposes. Dr. Bokhari may seek to increase or decrease his investment, directly or indirectly in the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors, or may in the future develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in (a) through (k) of Form 62-103F1 – Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements.

Dr. Bokhari's business address is 300 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 200, West Conshohocken, PA 19428, United States.

For the purposes of this news release and early warning disclosure, the pro forma number and percentage of outstanding common shares owned and controlled by Dr. Bokhari following completion of the transactions described herein is based on 2,788,106 outstanding common shares following the completion of the private placement and the registered direct offering.

This portion of this news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report will be filed by Dr. Bokhari on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Dr. Bokhari may obtain a copy of such report from SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or by contacting Carolyn Bonner, President and CFO of the Company at (610) 636-0184 or cbonner@medicuspharma.com .

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company’s current therapeutic assets are:

CD228V ADC, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate molecule utilizing Pfizer’s established vedotin linker-payload platform, directed against melanotransferrin (CD228), a cell-surface protein expressed across multiple solid tumor types, such as melanoma, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and esophageal cancer.

SkinJect®, an investigational novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions in Gorlin Syndrome patients, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome.

Teverelix®, an investigational next-generation GnRH antagonist, is being developed as a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients, patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate and symptomatic endometriosis.

Medicus’ strategy is to advance select programs through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and key clinical and regulatory inflection points that substantially reduce development risk and increase their attractiveness to potential pharmaceutical partners. By generating decision-grade clinical, regulatory and operational datasets, the Company seeks to create opportunities for strategic collaborations, regional licensing transactions and broader commercialization partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies. As data matures across its programs, Medicus intends to continue building differentiated development packages designed to maximize asset value while maintaining capital efficiency and development focus.



This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase, any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of any securities in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale may be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities. The common shares issued in the private placement and the preferred shares issued to Streeterville have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s financial performance and business outlook, the equity financing and the debt exchange, including the anticipated use of proceeds, the anticipated accounting treatment of the preferred shares as permanent equity, the Company’s pro forma shareholders’ equity, the Company’s belief that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), any determination by Nasdaq regarding the Company’s compliance, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, the development of SkinJect® and the potential benefits thereof for those suffering with Gorlin Syndrome, the planned initiation, timing, design, conduct and results of the SKNJCT-005 registrational study in patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the projected cost of the SkinJect® development program, the Company’s decision to develop SkinJect® exclusively for patients with Gorlin Syndrome, the timing and outcome of the FDA’s review of the Company’s Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation applications for SkinJect®, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer (“APC”), women’s health indications like endometriosis, the FDA’s feedback regarding the Company’s Phase 2b/3 registration-intent protocol for Teverelix® in APC, the proposed design of the Phase 2b/3 registration-intent program, the potential to reduce the overall planned APC clinical development program from approximately 1,500 patients to approximately 600 patients, the establishment of a defined, capital-efficient and partner-ready registrational pathway for Teverelix® without Medicus independently funding an additional APC clinical development study, Medicus’ intent and ability to out-license or otherwise strategically partner the Teverelix® APC program, the anticipated completion of GMP-grade manufacturing, quality-release and other clinical study readiness steps, whether the proposed cardiovascular-focused registrational strategy, including the 12-month non-calcified coronary plaque endpoint assessed using non-invasive coronary CCTA and the evaluation of Teverelix® effects on APC patients at increased cardiovascular risk, could support registration, the Company’s capital-efficient portfolio strategy and the anticipated benefits thereof, the anticipated reduction in the Company’s operating expenses, the Company’s view that SkinJect® and Teverelix® are partner-ready programs, the Company’s co-development and license agreement with Pfizer with respect to CD228V, the Company’s strategy relating thereto and the anticipated benefits thereof, including whether Pfizer elects to fund any development activities for CD228V and whether the parties enter into a definitive agreement in respect thereof, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate and complete partnerships, licensing, co-development or other strategic transactions and the timing, terms and anticipated benefits thereof, the Company’s plans and expectations relating to the development, manufacture and commercialization of CD228V across human therapeutic indications, including the Company’s intention to focus initial development on melanoma with potential subsequent development in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and esophageal cancer, the Company’s plans to prioritize clinical proof-of-concept for CD228V in melanoma, including relapsed, refractory or immunotherapy-resistant disease, the potential for CD228V to achieve an objective response rate exceeding 30% in melanoma and to support a future monotherapy registration strategy, the potential for biomarker research to guide development, the potential for evidence generated in melanoma to support evaluation of CD228V in additional CD228-expressing solid tumors, the timing, design, conduct and results of any future clinical study of CD228V, and the potential market opportunities related to CD228V, SkinJect® and Teverelix® and the Company’s other therapeutic assets. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", “on track”, “aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result", “could,” “designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", “goal”, “strive”, “prioritize”, “pursue”, “intended”, “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in the Company’s other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.