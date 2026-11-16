Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Follows Q3 Profit Surge With Confirmed Software Development and Expanding Subsidiary Activity

270% Net Income Increase in Q3 Supported by Active $250,000 Software Agreement, $20M Collectibles Partnership, and Ongoing Authentication Work

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today pointed to the commercial activity supporting the profitability improvements reported in its third-quarter results.

On November 12, the Company reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For the third quarter, sales revenue increased 13% to $538,981 from $478,128. Gross profit rose 55% to $240,839 from $155,720. Net operating income increased 254% to $192,565 from $54,370, and net income rose 270% to $192,565 from $52,103. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $198,883 compared to a net loss of $145,347 in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased to $332,744 from $78,042. The Company ended the quarter with zero current liabilities.

These results align with ongoing commercial tracks. Technical development continues under the Company's first paid external software agreement, valued at up to $250,000, covering an integrated web and enterprise platform for inventory and sales workflows. Subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used continue operations under their partnership with a multi-billion-dollar sports card and collectibles company, with activity already reaching six figures. Real Game Used maintains a continuous backlog of customer and auction-brand authentication work. The Company has also announced that its subsidiaries are managing approximately $20 million in private collectibles assets, with potential net profits contingent on completed sales.

MDCE has expanded its commercial model to include enterprise consulting for AI model training and continues internal evaluation of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and its wound-monitoring application. MDCE also continues enterprise demonstrations of Strainscan Pro.

"The Q3 results show net income up 270% and gross profit up 55% while the commercial work we have already announced continues," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Software development is underway under the $250,000 agreement. The subsidiaries are generating activity through the collectibles partnership and Real Game Used's authentication backlog. The numbers reflect revenue generation across the company and its holdings."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: medicalcaretechnologies.com | infiniteauctions.com | realgameused.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the Company's ability to continue generating revenue from subsidiaries and software activities, complete development under existing agreements, and manage its capital structure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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