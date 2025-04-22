Lumenis Unveils Enhanced SPLENDOR X™ Laser Hair Removal Solution with New Clinical Data at the Annual American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference

New data demonstrates effectiveness of SPLENDOR X™ 's dual-wavelength simultaneous laser emission technology for improved hair removal results

The newest editions of the SPLENDOR X™ systems are now available in the U.S. and Canadian Markets*

*Indications for use and select features are country specific and may vary between countries

YOKNE'AM ILLIT, Israel, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lumenis Be. Ltd. , a leading energy-based medical device company, today unveiled the newest edition of its breakthrough dual-wavelength laser hair removal solution, SPLENDOR X™. The newest edition builds upon the proven advantages of BLEND X® and patented square-fiber technologies, and features a brand new, user-centric design as well as advanced digital capabilities.

SPLENDOR X™ is powered by Lumenis' proprietary BLEND X® technology, the only FDA-cleared simultaneous dual laser emission of Alexandrite (755nm) and Nd:YAG (1064nm), enabling providers to customize an optimal blend for each patient needs across a wide range of skin tones and hair types. The advantages of the BLEND X® technology were researched in a prospective, multi-center 12-month clinical trial and the positive outcomes of the study will be presented at the upcoming American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference taking place in Orlando from April 24 – 26, 2025.

"Laser hair removal consistently remains a top-demand procedure and as a provider, I'm looking for a solution that can cater to a diverse patient population and still achieve optimal results," said Dr. Anne Chapas, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, founder and medical director of Union Square Laser Dermatology. "As one of the clinical sites in the BLEND X® study, we've already experienced the benefits of this technology in terms of superior hair reduction as well as the ability to tailor the parameters for each patient's needs."

The new edition of the SPLENDOR X™ solution is now available in both the U.S. and Canada, featuring new, innovative patient- and provider-centric features such as preset parameters for laser hair removal and vascular treatments. The U.S. edition also offers new digital capabilities enabling improved system uptime and advanced data services for large accounts.

Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis added, "Lumenis is a pioneer in the laser hair removal industry, and with this launch we are thrilled to deliver on our promise to continuously innovate and elevate hair removal treatment to a whole new level. The clinical evidence confirms that our unique simultaneous, dual wavelength BLEND X® technology, the first and only FDA-cleared one of its kind, offers improved results, empowering providers and patients alike with the knowledge that these safe, comfortable, and effective treatments will enable patients to exude confidence and look radiant."

Presentation details below:



Date & Time: Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 2:20 PM - 2:24 PM EST



Session Title: Use OF Simultaneous Emission of ND: YAG and Alexandrite Lasers in Blend More for Hair Removal and Permanent Hair Reduction



Presenting Author: Nkemjika Ugonabo, MD, MPH

To learn more about SPLENDOR X™ and BLEND X®, visit www.lumenis.com/splendorx

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetics and eye care markets and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com.

About SPLENDOR X™

SPLENDOR X™ is unlike any other Alexandrite and Nd:YAG system for laser hair removal (LHR), benign dermatological vascular lesions, and more. Introduced by LUMENIS, a global leader in laser and energy-based technologies, it is the only Alexandrite and Nd:YAG laser system powered by BLEND X® technology for unprecedented power, speed, efficacy and versatility. SPLENDOR X™ lets you customize and tailor laser hair removal and other treatments across a wide range of skin tones, like never before. It is an innovative square fiber-delivered laser system featuring optimal skin coverage by large, square spots, providing safe, efficient treatments thanks to unique energy management, together with an integrated plume evacuator and supporting an optimal patient experience by a Dual Cooling System (DCS).

