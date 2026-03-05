Lilly Employer Connect platform launches with over fifteen independent program administrators offering tailored obesity coverage options to expand access to patients

Zepbound® (tirzepatide) KwikPen® for single-patient use available from Lilly at $449 across all doses through the Lilly Employer Connect platform, with reduced cost-share pricing available to employees

Flexible benefit designs expand access to obesity treatment while aligning with employer needs and budgets

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the launch of its Employer Connect platform, introducing new options to help close the access gap in U.S. obesity care. Lilly's platform expands choice, empowering employers to coordinate with independent program administrators to develop flexible, transparent solutions that enable employee access to obesity management medicines.

Obesity affects over 100 million American adults and costs the U.S. economy more than $1.7 trillion annually—including $480 billion in direct medical costs and $1.24 trillion in lost productivity.1 Although obesity is a chronic disease, coverage for obesity management medications remains inconsistent across employer-sponsored plans, leaving roughly half of commercially insured employees without covered access.2

"For far too many people living with obesity, starting or staying on treatment isn't just a medical decision, it's an access decision driven by coverage and cost," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president, Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company. "To address these challenges, we're building an employer program that connects employers to a range of independent program administrators and cost-sharing solutions—from those providing holistic obesity management to those focused on benefits administration—so their employees can access prescribed treatment at reduced out-of-pocket costs."

Scaling Access Through Independent Program Administrators

Lilly's employer access program is launching with over fifteen independent program administrators and nationwide pharmacy support delivered through a dedicated network, including dispensing pharmacies HealthDyne and CenterWell. These administrators range from organizations offering low-cost benefits administration to more holistic solutions that provide comprehensive obesity care and wraparound support services. This breadth of offerings allows employers to design programs tailored to their needs, while preserving both provider and patient choice.

"By enabling coverage outside traditional benefit designs, we lower barriers to treatment and give employers greater control over how they support employee access to obesity care," said Kevin Hern, senior vice president, Lilly Employer, Eli Lilly and Company. "This innovation can help employees access authentic obesity management medicines with more affordable out-of-pocket costs."

Lowering Cost Barriers to Obesity Care for Employees

Lilly Employer Connect is designed to expand access to obesity care by lowering cost barriers for employees while giving employers greater cost predictability and transparency. Lilly's pricing model helps operationalize this for employers, enabling access for patients. From in-person or virtual clinical care to behavior-change support, employers can pair medication access with a range of services that fit their workforce needs.

Through this employer platform, Lilly's Zepbound® (tirzepatide) KwikPen® is available from Lilly to network pharmacies at a discounted price of $449 for all doses. Final cost to the employer may vary based on their choice of pharmacy and program administrator; and out-of-pocket patient costs for employees will vary based on the costshare model an employer chooses and the dispensing and service fees agreed to with independent program administrators. Fundamentally, this approach provides employees access to obesity management medicines at lower out-of-pocket costs, and gives employers greater choice and clarity, along with the ability to expand coverage in a way that aligns with their benefits strategy and budget.

Lilly will continue to grow the program administrator options for employers on the platform, which already includes 9amHealth, Andel, Calibrate Health, Crux Health, eMed, FlyteHealth, Form Health, Goodpath, GoodRx, Ilant Health, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, Onsera Health, ReviveHealth, SALTA Direct Primary Care, Sesame, Teladoc Health, Transcarent and Waltz Health. Employers, benefit consultants, or other stakeholders interested in learning more about the program should contact EmployerAccess@lilly.com.

Enabling Access to One of the Most Prescribed Obesity Management Medications

As part of Lilly's employer platform, Zepbound® KwikPen® is available to eligible employees, offering access to one of the most prescribed weight management medications in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the single-patient use Zepbound KwikPen, which delivers four weekly injections from a single device. Zepbound was the most prescribed weight management medication in 2025.³ The demand for Zepbound highlights its strong efficacy profile.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. Zepbound may also help adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known whether Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Zepbound is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, or 15 mg doses. The 2.5 mg is a starting dose and not an approved maintenance dose. The recommended maintenance doses are 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg injected subcutaneously once per week for weight reduction and long-term maintenance. The recommended maintenance doses are 10 mg or 15 mg for OSA.

In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, adults taking Zepbound 15 mg lost an average of 20.9% of their body weight over 72 weeks, compared to 3.1% with placebo. In the SURMOUNT-5 open-label study, people who took Zepbound on average lost 50 lbs (20.2% weight loss) compared to people who took injectable Wegovy and on average lost 33 lbs (13.7% weight loss). See additional data below. To learn more about Zepbound and KwikPen, visit Lilly.com/lillydirect/medicines/zepbound?device=kwikpen.

Individual results vary. Zepbound is not for cosmetic weight loss. Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your health care provider. Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC). Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

About Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection



Zepbound is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity medication. Zepbound tackles an underlying cause of excess weight. It reduces appetite and how much you eat. Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have at least one weight-related medical problem, to lose weight and keep it off. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. Zepbound should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

About SURMOUNT-1



Throughout the 72 week clinical trial, people who took Zepbound sustained weight loss—whether taking the 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg dose along with diet and exercise. In a 72-week study of adults without diabetes, average weight loss was 15.0% (34 lbs) for 5 mg, 19.5% (44 lbs) for 10 mg, 20.9% (48 lbs) for 15 mg, and 3.1% (7 lbs) for placebo. Average starting weights were 226.8 lbs for 5 mg, 233.3 lbs for 10 mg, 232.8 lbs for 15 mg, and 231.0 lbs for placebo.

About SURMOUNT-5



SURMOUNT-5 was a 72-week, multi-center, randomized, open-label, Phase 3b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared with injectable Wegovy (semaglutide) in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes. Data collected in a less rigorous study so findings are less certain. Factors beyond studied medications may have contributed to weight loss. In the 72-week study participants on Zepbound Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) (10 mg or 15 mg, the max dose a participant could tolerate) experienced on average a 20.2% (50 Ibs) weight loss compared to an average of 13.7% (33 Ibs) weight loss for participants on Wegovy MTD (1.7 mg or 2.4 mg, the max dose a participant could tolerate). Average starting weights were 248.4 lbs for Zepbound MTD and 250 lbs for Wegovy MTD. Wegovy® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS



Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

KwikPen®: Do not share your KwikPen with other people, even if the pen needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as a sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to changes in your mood, behaviors, feelings or thoughts. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects



The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❑ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?

❑ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?

❑ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?

❑ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?

❑ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

❑ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg injection.

Learn more



Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. P-LLY

