Life Sciences BC Announces Selected Companies and Mentors for Seventh Annual Investor Readiness Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is proud to announce the companies selected for its 2027 Investor Readiness Program (IRP). The IRP is a six-month program designed to prepare emerging British Columbia (B.C.) life sciences ventures for capital attraction and is aimed to accelerate company growth.

The IRP connects promising Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs) with established Entrepreneurs‑in‑Residence (EIRs) who bring decades of experience in venture capital, commercialization, and executive leadership. Together, they work to advance each company’s investment strategies, refine business models, and strengthen access to capital.

The following companies been selected for the 2027 IRP cohort:

Chondros Bio

Core Motion Inc.

ImmunoWell Labs

Miha Biotech

NellaDerm Therapeutics

Novapars Discovery Inc.

NTP R&D Services Ltd.

Resilience Biosciences Inc.

Total Life

Additionally, a stealth biotech company was also selected.

These companies have been paired with the following mentors:

Chondros Bio with Malcolm Kendall, Founding Partner, CDG Ventures

Core Motion Inc. with Geof Auchinleck, CEO, Claris Healthcare

ImmunoWell Labs with Jason Roberston, Co-Founder and CEO, Nimbus Synergies Inc.

Miha Biotech with Norma Sebestyen, Consultant, Life Sciences Executive

Stealth Biotech Company with Nancy Harrison, Venture Partner, Amplitude Ventures

NellaDerm Therapeutics with Paul Brennan, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Eupraxia

Novapars Discovery Inc. with Allison Gaw, Partner, Amplitude Ventures

NTP R&D Services Ltd. with Lu Han, Partner, Lumira Ventures

Resilience Biosciences Inc. with Anne Stevens, Life Sciences Executive

Total Life with Brenda Irwin, Managing Partner, Relentless Venture Fund

Throughout the program, running from October to March, participants receive personalized coaching, strategic goal‑setting guidance, and tailored education sessions. The experience culminates in a final pitch event where each company presents to investors and key stakeholders from B.C.’s life sciences community.

The Investor Readiness Program is supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Quotes:

“I’m excited to be part of Life Sciences BC’s Investor Readiness Program because it provides exactly the kind of bridge early-stage life science companies need: focused mentorship, investor perspective, and a clearer path from strong science to real-world impact. For Resilience Biosciences, this is an important opportunity to sharpen our strategy as we advance non-opioid therapeutics for the biological barriers to recovery from opioid use disorder.”

— Lily Aleksandrova, Product Development & Compliance Director, Resilience Biosciences Inc.

“We are delighted to have the support of Life Sciences BC to help us accelerate our mission of to provide timely mental health support and longevity care to older adults globally.”

— Neelam Brar, CEO, Total Life

“I love the Investor Readiness Program because I get to roll up my sleeves with ambitious founders tackling important problems. This year’s 1:1 match is particularly close to my heart: an entrepreneur working to improve mental health in older adults. I can’t wait to get started. And of course, to share my infamous VC101 content with all the participants!”

— Brenda Irwin, Entrepreneur‑in‑Residence, Managing Partner, Relentless Venture Fund

“We’re excited to join Life Sciences BC’s Investor Readiness Program as we work to move treatment for inflammatory skin diseases beyond trial and error. The program’s mentorship and industry connections will help us strengthen our fundraising approach and advance NellaDerm’s vision.”

— Sajjad Janfaza, CEO, NellaDerm Therapeutics

“Chondros Bio is at an exciting inflection point as we move OsteoChon from the lab toward the clinic. The Investor Readiness Program gives us the coaching, investor access and B.C. community support to raise the capital we need to get there.”

— Bob Mighell, Founder & CEO, Chondros Bio

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is a not-for-profit sector association dedicated to advancing British Columbia’s life sciences ecosystem. LSBC represents more than 280 members across industry, academia, government, service providers, and associated organizations. Strengthening the sector, LSBC fosters collaboration, facilitates partnerships and investment, and develops talent. LSBC promotes and brings national and international visibility to the sector through various initiatives. Through this work, LSBC helps create opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and solutions that can improve health outcomes and patients’ lives.

Program:

William Burrows

Director, Business Operations and Programs

wburrows@lifesciencesbc.ca



Media:

Rosabel Bong

Manager, Marketing & Communications, Life Sciences BC

rbong@lifesciencesbc.ca