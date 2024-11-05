Legend Biotech Appoints Alan Bash as President of CARVYKTI®

Newly created position to lead efforts focused on continued growth and sales

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today announced the appointment of Alan Bash as the Company’s President of CARVYKTI®. In this newly created role, Mr. Bash will be responsible for managing the continued growth of CARVYKTI®, overseeing Legend Biotech’s commercial, technical operations, and quality functions of the franchise.

“This expansion in our leadership structure is on the heels of CARVYKTI’s recent successes, including recent approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission for label expansion,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “Legend Biotech welcomes Alan and is confident that his wealth of operational knowledge in oncology will help further strengthen the Company’s leadership role in the treatment of multiple myeloma.”

Mr. Bash served as Chief Executive Officer for two oncology-focused biotech companies, most recently at ZielBio, and before that, as President and CEO at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. He also had a 23-year career with Bristol Myers Squibb, where he held various leadership positions across all major therapeutic areas—including oncology—driving the U.S. launch of Opdivo® and the expansion of additional cancer treatments such as Yervoy® and Erbitux ®. Mr. Bash contributed to several blockbuster products in collaboration with other companies, including Abilify® with Otsuka and Eliquis® with Pfizer.

“As the fastest launched CAR-T product on the market, CARVYKTI has already produced impressive momentum,” said Mr. Bash. “I am excited about the opportunity to support the continued success of the CARVYKTI franchise and work with the Legend Biotech team and our collaboration partner, Johnson & Johnson, to fulfill CARVYKTI’s potential to transform the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma.”

Mr. Bash earned his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech’s strategies and objectives, and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech’s product candidates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech’s expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third-party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech’s patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Legend Biotech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

