Landmark Dexcom CONNECT Study Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Redefining the Standard of Care for People with Type 2 Diabetes Not on Insulin

Publication marks the first time in nearly two decades that The New England Journal of Medicine has published clinical data on standalone real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, dating back to the creation of the CGM category.

Randomized controlled trial demonstrates Dexcom G7 significantly reduces A1C and improves glucose control compared with routine care.

Benefits observed across a broad range of participants, including those taking GLP-1 medications. 1

Findings support the role of CGM earlier in Type 2 diabetes care for all people, including those over the age of 65.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, today announced that results from the landmark CONNECT randomized controlled trial have been published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), providing rigorous evidence of the significant benefits of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for adults with Type 2 diabetes not on insulin.

CONNECT participants using Dexcom G7 experienced an average 1.6% A1C reduction from a mean baseline of 8.8%, a 0.9% greater A1C reduction compared with routine care.1 Participants using Dexcom G7 also spent approximately five additional hours per day in the glucose target range of 70–180 mg/dL compared with those receiving routine care.1

“Publication of CONNECT in The New England Journal of Medicine represents a significant moment for the CGM category. Nearly two decades after NEJM last published clinical data on real-time CGM, we now have compelling evidence demonstrating the impact this technology can have for the millions of people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin,” said Jake Leach, president and CEO of Dexcom. “Dexcom has spent more than 25 years building the CGM category, and today the evidence is undeniable. We’re calling on physicians, payors and healthcare leaders to recognize the meaningful impact CGM can have for this population and help bring the benefits of this technology to millions more people around the world."

The benefit of CGM use was observed across a broad range of baseline characteristics, including age, sex, race and ethnicity, body mass index, diabetes duration, income, education, health insurance and glucose-lowering medications. Among participants using GLP-1 therapies, wearing Dexcom G7 resulted in an additional 0.9% A1C reduction compared with routine care.1

“These results provide compelling evidence that CGM use can meaningfully improve glucose outcomes for people with Type 2 diabetes who are not using insulin,” said Roy W. Beck, MD, PhD, Medical Director of the JAEB Center for Health Research and senior author of the study. “The fact that almost all participants were still using CGM after 26 weeks and most were using it every day indicates that the participants recognized the benefit of CGM and incorporated it into their daily diabetes management. Furthermore, the consistency of benefit across a broad range of people and treatment regimens supports consideration of the use of a CGM much earlier in Type 2 diabetes management before insulin is needed.”

The CONNECT study screened 440 participants across 22 primary care sites in the United States. The findings were first presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions and add to a growing body of evidence supporting broader access to CGMs for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Key CONNECT Findings

Participants using Dexcom G7 experienced an average 1.6% A1C reduction from a mean baseline of 8.8%, a 0.9% greater reduction than routine care .

from a mean baseline of 8.8%, a . 68% of participants using Dexcom G7 achieved an A1C below 7.5%, and 46% achieved an A1C below 7.0% at 26 weeks.

of participants using Dexcom G7 achieved an A1C below 7.5%, and achieved an A1C below 7.0% at 26 weeks. Dexcom G7 users spent approximately five additional hours per day in the 70–180 mg/dL glucose target range compared with routine care.

compared with routine care. Improvement in this glucose target range was observed within the first week of CGM use.

Among all participants, the largest difference between treatment-group and control came among those on a GLP-1 medication only at baseline (-1.3% delta between CGM and Control).

Among participants using GLP-1 therapies, CGM resulted in an additional 0.9% A1C reduction versus routine care .

. After 26 weeks, 97% of participants were still using CGM, most on a daily basis.

The full study is available on The New England Journal of Medicine website.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit Dexcom.com.

Category: IR

1 Oser T, et al. CGM for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Not on Insulin: The CONNECT Randomized Controlled Trial. Presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association, June 6, 2026. New Orleans, LA; USA.

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