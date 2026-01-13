Labcorp Expands MRD Testing for Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer Recurrence Risk

Molecular residual disease (MRD) testing detects cancer recurrence months before traditional imaging

Labcorp MRD tests now monitor recurrence risk across stage I–III breast cancer, stage I–IIIA non-small cell lung cancer and stage III colon cancer

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the continued expansion of its molecular residual disease (MRD)i portfolio designed to help clinicians detect cancer recurrence earlier than traditional imaging. The expanded offerings include Labcorp Plasma Detect ID, a whole exome sequence-guided, personalized panel for patients with stage I–III breast cancer or stage I–IIIA non-small cell lung cancer, and the nationwide availability of Labcorp Plasma Detect Genome, a whole-genome MRD test for stage III colon cancer.

Despite advancements in treatment, cancer recurrence rates remain a significant concern for patients and clinicians. Approximately 35% of stage III colon cancer patients will experience recurrence after treatment, along with 10% to 40% of patients with stage I-III breast cancer, and 10% to 55% of patients with stage I–III non-small cell lung cancer.

MRD testing helps clinicians track a patient's risk of cancer recurrence by detecting small traces of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in a patient's bloodstream following treatment. This can signal molecular recurrence months before clinical relapse appears on traditional imaging or causes symptoms. Both Labcorp Plasma Detect ID and Labcorp Plasma Detect Genome MRD tests can detect ctDNA down to a limit of detection (LOD95) of 0.005%. Earlier detection allows oncologists to tailor surveillance strategies and helps inform next steps, offering patients greater clarity during a critical period of uncertainty.

"For patients who have completed cancer treatment with curative intent, ongoing monitoring is essential to understand their risk of recurrence," said Shakti Ramkissoon, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "By expanding the Labcorp Plasma Detect portfolio, we're giving clinicians advanced tools to track molecular residual disease and detect recurrence risk earlier, supporting more personalized and proactive care, while increasing patient access to non-invasive testing options."

Labcorp has several ongoing and completed clinical studies that highlight the clinical utility of Labcorp Plasma Detect to track early disease progression, predict long-term outcomes, and identify residual cancer. Two peer-reviewed publications recently featured clinical studies of Labcorp Plasma Detect that focus on the test's utility in patients diagnosed with diffuse pleural mesothelioma and head and neck cancer, adding to a growing body of research that supports MRD testing as a critical component of personalized cancer care. In addition, data were presented at the recent AMP 2025 Annual Meeting outlining the continued development of Labcorp Plasma Detect Genome MRD.

The expanded Labcorp Plasma Detect portfolio builds on Labcorp's leadership in oncology diagnostics, supporting cancer care from screening and risk assessment, through diagnosis and prognosis, therapy selection and monitoring and surveillance. Through a full spectrum of clinical and oncology tests, including liquid biopsy, tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling, and companion diagnostics, Labcorp partners with oncologists, health systems and biopharma companies to drive precision medicine, improving outcomes and expanding access for patients globally.

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

i The term MRD is often used interchangeably between molecular residual disease and minimal residual disease. Labcorp Plasma Detect detects molecular residual disease, which is defined as the subclinical presence of a cancer-associated biomarker indicating a high risk of recurrence, which cannot be detected by standard imaging techniques. MRD terminology is in accordance with the BLOODPAC Consortium.

