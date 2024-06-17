SUBSCRIBE
Business
Labcorp Spins Out Global CRO Arm for Clinical Trial Management
The result will be two independent, publicly traded companies: Labcorp and The Clinical Development Business offering Phase I-IV clinical trial management and technology to the biopharma industry.
July 28, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Global Roundup: Galapagos NV Wins European Approval for Ulcerative Colitis Therapy
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates. Belgium-based Galapagos NV won European approval for Jyseleca for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).
November 17, 2021
6 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Data Companies Merge to Create Nation’s Largest Health Care Data Ecosystem
The $7 billion transaction by Datavant with Ciox Health will be the nation’s largest “neutral and secure health data ecosystem.”
June 9, 2021
3 min read
Kate Goodwin
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 22
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
January 21, 2021
11 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
2021 Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: January 12
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for January 12, 2021.
January 12, 2021
4 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug Development
COVID-19 News: Vaccine Protection Likely to Last for Years, Be Effective Against Variants
News, much of it good, keeps coming in about the efficacy of the various COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look.
January 8, 2021
3 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: December 15
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for December 15, 2020.
December 15, 2020
3 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug Development
COVID News Alert: At-Home Test Approved, FDA Panel Meets on Pfizer Vaccine and More
All eyes on the FDA as they review a COVID-19 vaccine, FDA approval of an Emergency Use Authorization to LabCorp’s home test kit for COVID-19, the first testing device that does not require a prescription and more news.
December 10, 2020
4 min read
Alex Keown
FDA
LabCorp Receives EUA from FDA for New High-Speed COVID-19 Test
The new high-speed test uses a high-throughput method comprising heat and technology to extract RNA from samples used for COVID-19 RT-PCR molecular testing.
October 2, 2020
3 min read
Brandon May
Press Releases
Labcorp Finalizes Acquisition of Select Assets of Invitae
August 5, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Receives FDA De Novo Marketing Authorization for PGDx elio™ plasma focus Dx
August 2, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results
August 1, 2024
25 min read
Press Releases
Labcorp Expands Collaboration with Ultima Genomics to Advance Whole Genome Sequencing Applications and Oncology Testing Capabilities
July 30, 2024
3 min read
Bio NC
Labcorp Announces New Strategic Service Offerings within Precision Oncology Portfolio
June 3, 2024
2 min read
Bio NC
Labcorp to Present Multiple Abstracts across Precision Oncology at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 30, 2024
5 min read
Bio NC
Labcorp to Speak at the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
May 28, 2024
1 min read
Bio NC
Labcorp Introduces First Trimester Screening Test to Assess Preeclampsia Risk during Pregnancy
May 15, 2024
4 min read
FDA
Labcorp Receives FDA Approval for First Companion Diagnostic for Use with Pfizer’s Newly Approved Gene Therapy to Treat Patients with Hemophilia B
April 29, 2024
3 min read
Business
Labcorp Announces 2024 First Quarter Results
April 25, 2024
23 min read
