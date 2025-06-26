Kodiak Sciences to Present KSI-101 Highlights at 2025 Congress of the International Ocular Inflammation Society

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases, announced today that management along with key opinion leaders will present KSI-101 highlights at the 2025 Congress of the International Ocular Inflammation Society (IOIS) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday, June 27, 2025.

"We are excited to participate in this year's IOIS meeting and connect with leading experts in ocular inflammation to help advance care for patients with macular edema caused by inflammation," said Pablo Velazquez-Martin, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Kodiak Sciences.

Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI) represents a set of serious ocular inflammatory conditions that can cause significant vision loss. Macular edema occurs when inflammation disrupts the blood-retinal barrier, increasing vascular permeability and causing fluid to accumulate in the retina, resulting in macular edema. The inflammation can be triggered by various underlying causes including autoimmune diseases, uveitis or post-surgical inflammation following procedures like cataract surgery. In many cases, the underlying cause of inflammation is not identified. Steroids are commonly used to manage MESI, but they carry the risk of serious, long-lasting ocular side effects, particularly with long-term or high-dose use.

"Inflammation and macular fluid indicate that both interleukin-6 (IL-6) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) play a synergistic role in driving macular edema and inflammation, but there are no intravitreal biologic therapies that target both underlying disease mechanisms. Managing macular edema secondary to inflammation today is challenging and represents an area of significant need for improvement in today's treatment approach," continued Dr. Velazquez-Martin.

"Together with key opinion leaders, we will share insights into the pathophysiology of macular edema secondary to inflammation, discuss the limitations of current treatment options, highlight real-world case examples of patients and present promising clinical data on KSI-101, a first-in-class, high-strength, bispecific investigational intravitreal biologic designed to target both IL-6 and VEGF simultaneously to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients and reshape the treatment landscape for MESI," concluded Dr. Velazquez-Martin.

The presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/. Select details are noted below.

Presentation Title: A first-in-class investigational bispecific biologic for macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI): clinical cases and expert panel insights



Format: Breakfast symposium



Date: Friday, June 27, 2025



Time: 7:00-7:50am BRT

About KSI-101

KSI-101 is a novel, potent and high strength (100 mg/mL) bispecific protein targeting interleukin-6 (IL-6) and VEGF. We are developing KSI-101 for patients who have macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). Currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of inflammatory conditions of the retina.

We continue to enroll patients in our dose-finding Phase 1b study APEX. The goal of the APEX study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KSI-101 and to identify two dose levels to progress into dual Phase 2b/3 studies (PEAK and PINNACLE) in MESI.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform® uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's maturing pipeline includes three late-phase clinical assets, all three targeting Phase 3 topline data in 2026.

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform®, ABCD™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: the potential of KSI-101 for the treatment of MESI; plans for Phase 2b/3 studies (PEAK and PINNACLE) in MESI; and the timing of topline data. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that cessation, modification or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies may occur; the risk that our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; the risk that adverse economic conditions may significantly impact our business and operations, including our clinical trial sites, and those of our manufacturers, contract research organizations or others with whom we conduct business; the risk that sufficient capital may not be available as expected, or at all, to complete the development of any products; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

