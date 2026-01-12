Kivu Bioscience Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of KIVU-107 Next-Generation PTK7-Targeting ADC for Advanced Solid Tumors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Kivu Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of KIVU-107, a next-generation PTK7-targeting ADC for patients with advanced solid tumors.

“Dosing the first patient with KIVU-107 marks an important milestone for Kivu and for patients with advanced solid tumors who urgently need better treatment options,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “Advancing KIVU-107 from preclinical development to first-in-human dosing in under 12 months underscores the efficiency of our platform and our commitment to developing a new generation of ADCs designed to expand the therapeutic window and deliver meaningful benefit to patients.”

The first-in-human Phase 1 study (NCT07229313) is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of KIVU-107 in patients with advanced solid malignancies. KIVU-107 is built using GlycoConnect® and HydraSpace® site-specific conjugation technologies, enabling precise and stable drug-to-antibody ratios and optimized pharmacokinetics to improve the therapeutic window. KIVU-107 is designed to deliver potent, targeted cytotoxic activity in PTK7-expressing tumors while improving safety and tolerability compared to earlier-generation ADCs. The study has received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technologies are designed to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing off-target toxicity. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer. Kivu is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

