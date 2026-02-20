KilgourMD Announces Groundbreaking Phase II Clinical Trial Results Validating Menopause-Focused Hair Loss System

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KilgourMD , the dermatologist-founded scalp health and hair growth brand, created by Stanford-trained board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, today announced results from an independent, four-month phase II clinical trial, evaluating the KilgourMD System composed of the Prevention and Treatment Serums in 43 menopausal-aged women experiencing androgenetic alopecia—an underserved population historically excluded from hair loss research and treatment validation studies.

Unlike many prior studies in the category, eligibility required a clinically significant level of hair loss, ensuring results reflected true therapeutic impact, and the outcome measures were objective and dermatologist-evaluated, rather than the consumer perception studies typically used by cosmetic brands. Overall, the study found clinically meaningful regrowth in record time, alongside validated reductions in hair shedding.

By day 120, results showed that 53% of participants achieved at least a half-grade improvement on the modified Female Ludwig scale, a threshold dermatologists consider a meaningful visual change, while 26% showed a full one grade improvement. Notably, this level of improvement is comparable to — and in some cases exceeds — results typically reported after six to twelve months of conventional pharmaceutical therapies such as minoxidil or finasteride. Across the full study population, participants experienced an average 11.1% improvement in Ludwig score within just four months, underscoring the system's ability to drive measurable regrowth in a significantly shorter timeframe.

In addition, there was a dramatic reduction in hair shedding. Standardized combing and washing assessments further revealed a 60% reduction in hair shedding by month four, indicating rapid normalization of the hair growth cycle and improved follicular health. These reductions were observed as early as day 45, when greater than 95% of the trial participants demonstrated a decrease from baseline in terminal hair shedding count, as measured by standardized hair washing studies in the lab.

Regrowth outcomes were graded by two independent board-certified dermatologists, with high-resolution imaging confirming visible improvements in hair density and scalp coverage over time. Simultaneously, consumer-reported outcomes reinforced the clinical findings: more than 80% of participants reported noticeable improvements in hair density, health, and overall appearance by the end of the study.

"Menopausal women have been largely excluded from rigorous hair loss research, despite experiencing some of the most challenging and persistent forms of thinning. This study validates not only the performance of the KilgourMD System, but also the importance of designing and testing solutions specifically for this population. These results represent a meaningful step forward in how menopausal hair loss is treated." - Dr. James Kilgour, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Founder & CEO of KilgourMD

With these clinical findings, KilgourMD sets a new benchmark for evidence-based, hair loss solutions — demonstrating that clinically meaningful regrowth and reduced shedding are achievable in a short period of time, months, not years. The full results are currently undergoing peer review and are expected to be published later this year.

About KilgourMD: KilgourMD is leading the haircare revolution by putting scalp health first. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, who was inspired by his mother's struggle with menopause-related hair loss, the brand was born from a simple truth: even with access to every medical option, existing treatments were often ineffective with terrible side effects. Using cutting-edge formulas and proprietary technology designed to address scalp aging and improve hair thinning for all genders and hair types, KilgourMD focuses on prevention as much as treatment, promoting long-term scalp health and fuller, stronger hair.

