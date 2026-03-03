SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invivyd to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on March 5, 2026

March 3, 2026 
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by visiting this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session should use this link. Those who plan on participating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A recording of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website shortly after the event.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:
Media Relations
(781) 208-0160
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com


Connecticut Earnings Events
Invivyd
