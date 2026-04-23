SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sanofi defends Dupixent patents, but execs insist it has nothing to do with CEO change

April 23, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Progress success promotion and career growth Goal achievement, business woman walks up the stairs to the illuminated arrow. isometric vector illustration.

iStock, lerbank

Sanofi’s interim leadership sought on a Thursday earnings call to quell concerns that its sudden defense of Dupixent’s patents had anything to do with the departure of CEO Paul Hudson.

Sanofi’s interim leadership defended Dupixent’s patent strategy from all sides on Thursday, as analysts wondered why the sudden urgency to talk about the upcoming loss of exclusivity during a first quarter earnings call.

Veteran analyst Steve Scala of TD Cowen wondered if the departure of CEO Paul Hudson may be behind the abrupt change of direction or if Sanofi’s pipeline has become less certain.

“We’ve always been consistently saying that we have a very strong patent portfolio and that we tend to vigorously defend Dupixent,” explained general counsel Roy Papatheodorou on the call. The drug is approved for a variety of inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis. The patent expiry is approaching, but Papatheodorou said the drug is covered by a web of patents extending out as far as 2045.

“There is a logic that we talk about it, because we get nearer to the LOE [loss of exclusivity] and we see that there is a very strong appetite from the investor community to understand what’s coming after Dupxient,” said CFO François Roger. “I don’t think there is any defensive view on that matter.”

Rather than any shift in strategy, the matter of Dupixent’s patent protection “was just put in writing,” Papatheodorou insisted, as the future of the Regeneron alliance that resulted in Dupixent is changing. In the next few years, Regeneron will reimburse less of the development costs, stepping down to zero by 2027.

Pictured: A syringe broken in half with long hallway in background/Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Vaccines
Sanofi Moves Away From mRNA Flu Vaccine as CEO Projects Confidence
Despite Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson’s confidence in vaccines, the French pharma has cut at least one mRNA flu shot program.
January 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Read more

Interim CEO Olivier Charmeil put to bed the idea that Hudson’s departure had anything to do with the new disclosures. “It has nothing to do with the change of CEO.” Hudson had, in fact, pledged to provide an update on Dupixent’s future in the first half of 2026.

Roger’s assertion that Dupixent is a “major product for us” could be considered an understatement. The immunology therapy is by far Sanofi’s best-selling product, bringing in €4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) for the quarter, an increase of nearly 31%. No other products in the pharma’s portfolio reached $1 billion in the quarter.

Sanofi and partner Regeneron are indeed working on follow-up programs with an eye toward Dupixent’s LOE period. Key to this next phase is itepekimab, which last year failed to meet analysts’ sky high expectations in a Phase 3 chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder trial.

Updating the situation on the earnings call, Sanofi’s leadership said that discussions are underway with the FDA on the design of a third Phase 3 trial. Additional late-stage readouts are expected in 2027 for itepekimab in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Time for change

Overall, Sanofi’s sales grew 13%, with newly launched products like Ayvakit, Altuviiio and Sarclisa combining for €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion). After a period of decline, vaccine sales picked up by 2% to €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion).

Total revenue reached €11.2 billion ($13.9 billion), beating analyst consensus by 3%.

Paul Hudson
People
Sanofi Shares Decline as Paul Hudson Removed as CEO, Making Way For Merck KGaA’s Belén Garijo
The sudden departure stands in contrast to other EU pharma leaders who have been given much longer transitions in recent months, including GSK’s Emma Walmsley and Novo Nordisk’s Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.
February 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

The Thursday call was the first without Hudson, who was suddenly let go in February to make way for Merck KGaA’s Belén Garijo. She will take the helm in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Charmeil, a longtime Sanofi veteran, has been serving as interim chief executive. He advised Garijo, herself a Sanofi alum, not to rush any strategic pivots.

“Take some time to make the right diagnostic. I think the company has considerably changed in the last five to 10 years. The way the company has modernized is very impressive,” Charmeil said. He cited the company’s improved presence in the U.S. and better prioritization—initiatives that occurred under Hudson’s leadership.

“It’s going to be a period after the diagnostic where she needs, of course, to be decisive,” he said. “And knowing her, I know that she will make the right choices.”

Earnings Immunology and inflammation C-suite
Sanofi
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Replimune lays off over 200 in Massachusetts
April 22, 2026
 · 
50 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
stock pile of used auto parts store for sale recycle, car old wheel hub spare part from scrapyard
Business
Lilly exits Rigel alliance, adding to RIPK1 scrap heap
April 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Trump’s psychedelics push, Lilly’s up to $7B CAR T deal, Replimune’s saga and Denali’s big win
April 22, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Replimune cuts will leave over 200 jobless in Massachusetts
April 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel