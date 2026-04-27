Turn health data into impact: Browns University’s online master in biostatistics & health data science

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Clinical research and health care are being reshaped by data. From clinical trials to public health strategy, organizations rely on data to inform decisions, improve outcomes and shape the future of health care. This shift has created a growing need for professionals who can not only analyze data but also translate it into meaningful action.

Brown University’s online master’s in biostatistics, with a concentration in health data science, is positioned to help meet that demand. Offered through the School of Public Health, in partnership with the School of Professional Studies, the program builds on the University’s long-standing leadership in public health and health data science, providing a structured yet flexible pathway for professionals to gain in-demand skills while continuing to work full time. The five-semester (20-month) program delivers rigorous core biostatistical curriculum as the University’s on-campus degree, with a distinct emphasis on health data science and applied skills.

Through nine online courses, including a capstone project, students gain practical experience in statistical modeling, data analysis, machine learning and the use of big data in health care. Courses cover fundamental methods such as probability and inference, linear and generalized linear models, causal inference and machine learning techniques, ensuring students develop a strong foundation before advancing to applied projects.

The program culminates in a capstone project, in which students apply their skills to real-world datasets. For many, the capstone also serves as a portfolio piece, demonstrating readiness for advanced or specialized roles in health data science or related fields. This experiential component allows students to integrate theoretical knowledge with practical application, simulating challenges they will encounter in biomedical research, clinical trials and public health analytics. Supported by Brown’s renowned faculty and research centers such as the Center for Biostatistical and Health Data Science, the program delivers a rigorous and distinctive learning experience where students can apply what they learn in real time.

“Biostatistics is a dynamic and rapidly growing field,” Tao Liu, professor of biostatistics and academic director of the program, said. “We will not only train people who can develop statistical tools, but we’ll also provide training for how to employ existing quantitative methods in the most efficient ways to address complex real-world problems.”

Global and collaborative learning is central to the program. Students engage directly with faculty who are actively advancing research and innovation in biostatistics and health data science, while learning alongside peers from a variety of industries and countries.

That collaborative, real-world focus reflects a broader shift across the industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in biostatistics and data science-related fields is projected to grow between 13% and 18% through 2033, outpacing the national average.

“In a world where health data is revolutionizing public health and biomedicine, biostatisticians have never been more crucial to solving global health challenges,” Liu said.

The program is designed to meet students where they are. The flexible online format provides asynchronous learning opportunities through interactive multimedia, recorded lectures and discussion boards, complemented by optional weekly live sessions with faculty and peers that are recorded for later viewing. Students also benefit from Brown’s comprehensive online resources, including library services, statistical software and learning platforms that support coursework and research.

Applications are now open for Fall 2026 and Spring 2027.

Learn more about the program, explore the curriculum and apply today to advance your skills and career in health data science.

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