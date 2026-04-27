SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Rejuvenate crowdfunds development of gene therapy for aging, chronic diseases

April 27, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Perspective way to invest money. Hands with dollar sign coins around yellow light bulb over blue background

iStock, Prostock-Studio

George Church’s Rejuvenate Bio is turning to social networks to help fund its work on one-time gene therapies targeting chronic diseases and root causes of aging.

Rejuvenate Bio is turning to an unlikely source of capital to bankroll the development of its gene therapy pipeline: everyday people.

The startup is looking beyond the usual investor circles for funding support, opening a crowdfunding campaign to give the broader biotech community an opportunity to invest in the company and secure early equity. “This is a real chance for anyone who wants to be part [of Rejuvenate’s mission] to own a stake,” cofounder George Church said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Rejuvenate is running its campaign on Wefunder, an online portal that allows anyone to put as little as $100 into a company they’re interested in supporting, according to the website. More than a million individual investors have joined Wefunder since it opened in 2012.

Rejuvenate’s offering allows backers to hop on for as low as $250, according to its Wefunder campaign page, though certain “perks” are awarded only at higher amounts. Investors who put in at least $1,000, for instance, get access to a database of relevant resources, such as research papers and FDA guidance documents. Greater investments unlock more and more benefits, including participation in twice-yearly strategy calls with management and one-on-one meetings with the founders.

The highest tier, worth $500,000, is available only to the first backer that invests at this level and could mean that their dog’s name would be part of Rejuvenate’s drug name, subject to regulatory and manufacturing constraints.

BioSpace has reached out to Rejuvenate for more detail on these offerings.

Drug Development
Rejuvenate Bio is Reversing Age-Related Diseases to Increase Healthspan
Unlike most companies addressing the diseases associated with aging, Rejuvenate Bio tackles multiple cardiac, metabolic and renal issues at once.
October 5, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Read more

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Rejuvenate is a gene therapy startup focused on addressing chronic diseases and targeting the root cause of aging. The biotech has built its business around research done at Church’s lab at Harvard Medical School, turning the body into what the company in its Wefunder page called a “living factory that restores its own youthful function.”

This approach, Rejuvenate claimed, has yielded “some of the strongest preclinical results in the field.” In a study in dogs, for instance, an investigational gene therapy reversed cardiac disease, in turn extending the animals’ life by more than two years.

For Rejuvenate, testing in animals goes beyond simply building the evidence base for its candidates. Rather, these experiments play into the biotech’s business model: using animal health partnerships to generate sustainable revenue and royalty streams, which in turn would allow the company to support human programs.

“Success in animals directly accelerates human programs through shared studies, shared data, and shared manufacturing, creating earlier readouts and radical reductions in capital requirements,” the biotech said in its Wefunder page.

This dual-market model is already in motion. Last year, the company filed its reasonable expectation of effectiveness package to the FDA, a submission required for animal drugs. Results from studies of the drug are expected this year, while safety and manufacturing work are ongoing, all building up to a potential approval and launch in 2028. In human health, Rejuvenate expects to complete IND-enabling studies in 2028.

Women’s health biotech Daré Bioscience is similarly conducting a crowdfunded round, seeking to raise $24.3 million via investments as small as $250.

Gene therapy Funding
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Psychedelic Brain
Psychedelics
FDA awards priority vouchers to 3 undisclosed companies for investigational psychedelics
April 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Tempero winding down following serious adverse event
April 24, 2026
 · 
51 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Stagflation, economic slow down or recession while inflation high up, GDP growth decrease causing by unemployment concept, fearful businessman riding fall down economic graph with inflation high up.
Earnings
Daiichi Sankyo shares slip after delaying annual earnings report
April 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dashed line from pills isolated on white
Pipeline
Pfizer culls early PD-L1 asset after series of clinical wins, deals in cancer
April 24, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac