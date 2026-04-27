J&J puts blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto on TrumpRx

Johnson & Johnson is offering its top-selling anticoagulant medication Xarelto on the government’s drug discount platform TrumpRx, according to several media reports on Friday.

A 30-pill pack of the drug is already available for $197 on TrumpRx—a 68% discount to its original price of $611.82. Ninety tablets, meanwhile, costs $591. Orders will still go through J&J’s own direct-to-consumer portal J&J Direct, which will assess patients for eligibility, according to the government website.

J&J in January arrived at an agreement with the government to lower drug prices, announcing that it would put some products on TrumpRx at “significantly discounted rates,” though the company at the time didn’t specify which drugs would go on the website. BioSpace has reached out to J&J for more input on the matter.

Aside from Xarelto, the pharma is also putting on TrumpRx a trio of its diabetes drugs: Invokamet, Invokamet XR and Invokana, a company spokesperson told Reuters. All three products are already up on TrumpRx as of publication.

Invokamet and Invokamet XR, which both have wholesale acquisition costs of $598.56 for 60 tablets, are being offered at $225 through the government’s portal, a 62% discount. Invokana is similarly 62% cheaper on TrumpRx.

Xarelto ranks among J&J’s biggest-selling products. Last year, the drug grew 11% to bring in $2.63 billion, outpacing some of the pharma’s other well-known medicines, including myeloma CAR T therapy Carvykti ($1.89 billion), autoimmune disease therapy Remicade ($1.77 billion) and anti-depressant nasal spray Spravato ($1.7 billion).

Invokana and the Invokamet franchise, on the other hand, do not appear to be big moneymakers for J&J—the pharma in its year-end report didn’t disclose sales for these drugs.

The Trump administration has been pushing hard to lower drug prices in the U.S., looking to bring those down to the same level as in similarly developed nations—an effort that the government has called its Most Favored Nation (MFN) directive. Spurred on by threats from President Donald Trump himself, the biggest pharma companies have participated in this price control effort, largely in exchange for assurances that they’d be exempt from tariffs and future pricing mandates for a specified number of years.

In addition to the MFN deal, J&J in January also unveiled two manufacturing facilities—one in North Carolina and another in Pennsylvania—as part of a $55-billion commitment to the U.S. The deal was supposed to secure an exemption from tariffs, though the pharma was listed with companies facing near-term levies and missing from the list of drugmakers with White House agreements when Trump hit drugmakers with 100% tariffs earlier this month..

J&J is not alone in striking MFN deals with the Trump administration. Last week, Regeneron became the final of 17 companies that received letters from the White House last summer to fall in line with demands to participate in the MFN plan.