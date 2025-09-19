SUBSCRIBE
Invivyd

NEWS
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Authorizes Invivyd’s Pemgarda to Prevent COVID-19 in Immunocompromised People
The regulator has allowed for emergency use of Invivyd’s monoclonal antibody Pemgarda as a COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis for moderately or severely immunocompromised patients.
March 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Movers & Shakers: Adagio, Harpoon, Aravive, Nitrase and More
Adagio, Aravive, PolyPid, Harpoon, Durect, Nitrase, Kallyope, TScan and many more made major leadership decisions this week.
July 7, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Scientists conduct an experiment_courtesy of Getty
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Drug Development
COVID-19 Update: Adagio Gunning for EUA and mRNA Boosters Recommended
Although it looks that we’re on the downside of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., biopharma companies are still working on developing better treatments and preventions.
March 30, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Adagio Names Temp CEO, Outlines Plans for COVID-19 Antibody
Adagio Therapeutics has appointed current COO David Hering as interim CEO, replacing Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., who communicated his intention to resign in mid-February.
February 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Gerngross Hits Exit Button as Adagio Prepares for Potential EUA Bid
Weeks after announcing that its lead monoclonal antibody was demonstrating efficacy against the Omicron variant, Adagio Therapeutics CEO Tillman Gerngross steps down.
February 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Antibody-Focused Amagma Shows Early Prowess with Innovent Pact
Amagma Therapeutics announced a licensing agreement with Innovent Biologics for up to three enzyme specific inhibitors derived from Amagma’s proprietary SEIZMIC Platform.
January 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Adagio Makes Case for Anti-COVID-19 Antibody Based on New Data
Adagio cited three recent independent, in vitro studies showing that ADG20, which is currently undergoing Phase II/III clinical trials, has neutralization activity against Omicron.
January 13, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deals
23andMe, EQRx Lead IPO Rush in 2021
The year kicked off with a bang as multiple companies raced to a public listing.
December 20, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Invivyd Announces Appointment of Kristie Kuhl as Chief Communications Officer
September 18, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
SPEAR Study Group to Present its Recommended Long COVID Antibody Study Design Featuring Invivyd’s VYD2311 At RECOVER-TLC Workshop September 9-10, 2025
September 4, 2025
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares
August 24, 2025
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd Announces Pricing of $50 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
August 21, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd Announces Continued Neutralizing Activity of PEMGARDA® (pemivibart) and VYD2311 Against Currently Dominant SARS-CoV-2 Variant XFG (“Stratus”)
August 18, 2025
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 15, 2025
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd Aligns with U.S. FDA on Rapid Pathway to Full Approval (BLA) of Vaccine Alternative Monoclonal Antibody VYD2311 to Protect American Adults and Adolescents from COVID-19
August 15, 2025
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Scientist Dr. Akiko Iwasaki Joins SPEAR Study Group to Investigate Monoclonal Antibodies for Long COVID and COVID-19 Post-Vaccination Syndrome
July 23, 2025
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Guidelines Recommend Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 Prevention in People with Cancer; New Data Published in JAMA Oncology Underscore Severe Impact of COVID-19 on This Population
July 22, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Invivyd and Leading Researchers Form SPEAR (Spike Protein Elimination and Recovery) Study Group to Assess the Effects of Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for Long COVID and COVID-19 Post-Vaccination Syndrome
July 3, 2025
 · 
14 min read
