Integrated Biosciences Appoints Tony Wu, Co-Founder of xAI, to its Scientific Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Integrated Biosciences, a biotechnology company integrating optogenetics, chemistry, and AI to discover small molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced that Tony Wu, Co-founder of xAI, has joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Tony Wu brings unparalleled expertise in frontier AI, large-scale model training, and the application of advanced reasoning systems to scientific discovery. As a co-founder of xAI, Tony has played a pivotal role in building Grok, the world's leading reasoning and agentic AI model, and scaling the Colossus supercomputer cluster, one of the most powerful AI training systems ever created.

“Integrated Biosciences is at the forefront of using AI to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for aging biology,” said Tony Wu. “I am excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to their mission of translating cutting-edge AI capabilities into meaningful advances in human health and aging.”

Tony's addition strengthens Integrated Biosciences' world-class advisory group, which includes experts in aging biology and drug discovery and a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry. Tony’s expertise in ultra-large-scale model training, generative AI, and neural networks aligns closely with the company's platform, aspects of which have been published, demonstrating sixfold improvements in hit rates for senolytic compounds, a generative AI approach to de novo compound design, and breakthrough performance in virtual staining and biological age inference from microscopy, together with additional proprietary capabilities.

“After a strong and productive period of collaboration applying the latest AI advances in biology, we are thrilled to officially welcome Tony to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Felix Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrated Biosciences. “His vision of AI as a transformative engine for scientific discovery aligns perfectly with our mission to make the biology of aging programmable. Tony’s insights will be instrumental as we push the boundaries of small-molecule design for age-related diseases.”

About Integrated Biosciences

Integrated Biosciences is a biotechnology company advancing small molecule therapeutics for age-related diseases by unravelling complex biology with optogenetics, chemistry, and AI. To contact the company, visit: www.integratedbiosciences.com.

