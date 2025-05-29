InnoCare Announces Approval of Clinical Trial of BCL2 Inhibitor Mesutoclax for Myelodysplastic Syndromes in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct the clinical trial of B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL2) inhibitor mesutoclax (ICP-248) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of myeloid malignancies, including but not limited to myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Mesutoclax is a novel, orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor. BCL2 is an important regulatory protein in the apoptosis pathway, and its abnormal expression is associated with the development of various hematologic malignancies. Mesutoclax exerts anti-tumor activity by selectively inhibiting BCL2 and restoring the normal apoptosis process in cancer cells.

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a group of heterogeneous clonal myeloid diseases characterized by the abnormal proliferation of hematopoietic stem cells, recurrent genetic abnormalities, myelodysplasia, ineffective hematopoiesis, peripheral-blood cytopenia, and a high risk of progression to acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The annual incidence of myelodysplastic syndromes is about 4 cases/100,000 people/year (reaching 40–50/100,000 in patients aged ≥ 70 years).

Mesutoclax has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the CDE for the treatment of BTKi-treated relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (R/R MCL). This marks the first BCL2 inhibitor to receive BTD recognition in China. The Company is accelerating patient enrollment of a Phase III registrational trial of mesutoclax in combination with orelabrutinib as a first line therapy for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), as well as a clinical trial of mesutoclax for the treatment of AML.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of InnoCare, said, “Mesutoclax is an important global asset of our company in the field of hematology. We are delighted to receive approval to initiate the clinical trial for the fourth indication of our BCL2 inhibitor. We will accelerate the clinical development of mesutoclax across multiple indications in China and globally to bring benefits to patients as early as possible.”

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

Media

Chunhua Lu

86-10-66609879

chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com

Investors

86-10-66609999

ir@innocarepharma.com