Inimmune Strengthens Leadership Team Ahead of Phase 2 INI-2004 Allergic Rhinitis Data Readout

Ferdinand Massari, M.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer to lead clinical strategy and pipeline advancement

Ryan McMillian named Head of Financial Strategy to support corporate strategy and long-term growth

MISSOULA, Mont., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies, today announced the appointments of Ferdinand Massari, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Ryan McMillian as Head of Financial Strategy. The appointments strengthen the leadership team as Inimmune advances its lead allergic rhinitis program, INI-2004, toward key milestones and planned expansion into allergic asthma and food allergy.

"Inimmune is entering an important phase of growth as we continue to advance our pipeline and broaden our capabilities," said David Burkhart, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Inimmune Corporation. "As we look ahead to upcoming clinical milestones, Dr. Massari's deep clinical development expertise and Mr. McMillian's financial leadership position us to execute with focus and discipline as we work to bring innovative immunotherapies to patients who urgently need better options. We're pleased to welcome them to the team."

Dr. Massari brings more than two decades of experience in clinical development and translational medicine across immunology and inflammatory diseases and has led high-performing clinical teams in both biotechnology and large pharmaceutical settings. Earlier in his career, he held senior clinical and medical leadership roles at Shire, Pfizer, Pharmacia, and Merck, supporting the development and commercialization of therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. As CMO, Dr. Massari will lead Inimmune's clinical strategy and execution, including continued development of INI-2004, the company's lead allergy program, and planned expansion into allergic asthma and food allergy. Dr. Massari succeeds Dr. Jon Ruckle, who successfully advanced Inimmune's oncology and allergy programs through Phase 1 clinical trials.

"The Phase 2 progress in allergic rhinitis underscores the potential of INI-2004 as a differentiated, disease-modifying therapy," said Dr. Massari. "I'm pleased to join Inimmune at this pivotal time and help advance the program into its next stage of clinical development."

Mr. McMillian joins Inimmune as Head of Financial Strategy, bringing more than 20 years' experience in biotech finance, corporate strategy, and capital formation, including more than $250 million in fundraising for life sciences companies. Previously, he served as Head of U.S. Finance at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he provided financial leadership and supported multiple orphan drug launches. He was also part of the investment and advisory ecosystem at Yale Ventures. Earlier in his career, Mr. McMillian held corporate finance and banking roles at GE Capital. At Inimmune, Mr. McMillian will lead financial planning and strategic initiatives to support Inimmune's expanding clinical portfolio and long-term growth strategy.

"Inimmune has built a compelling clinical foundation in allergic disease," said Mr. McMillian. "I look forward to helping the company execute its growth strategy, strengthen financial readiness, and support the advancement of therapies that have the potential to meaningfully improve patients' lives."

The new leadership appointments support Inimmune's strategic focus to expand development of its rapid, disease-modifying immunotherapy into allergic asthma and food allergy — conditions affecting millions worldwide and carrying a substantial clinical and economic burden.

About Inimmune Corporation



Inimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, allergy, and cancer. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Inimmune is dedicated to creating safe and effective treatments that harness the immune system to improve patient outcomes. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.inimmune.com/

For more information about Inimmune Corporation, contact:

https://inimmune.com/



Email: Info@inimmune.com



Phone: 406-541-5913

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inimmune-strengthens-leadership-team-ahead-of-phase-2-ini-2004-allergic-rhinitis-data-readout-302704508.html

SOURCE Inimmune