InBrain Pharma to Present Long-Term Follow-Up Clinical Data from Its Phase I/II DIVE-I Trial in Parkinson’s Disease

at the MDS 2025 Conference

Lille, September 22, 2025 – InBrain Pharma, a company specialized in the brain infusion of therapeutic agents against neurodegenerative diseases, announced that the long-term follow-up data (at 4.5 years) from its Phase I/II DIVE-I study will be presented at the International Conference of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders 2025, taking place October 5–9 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The oral presentation will be delivered by Professor David Devos, co-founder and scientific advisor of InBrain Pharma, on Wednesday, October 8 at 12:00 pm (HAST). An e-poster presenting these additional study results will also be available.

These long-term results confirm the excellent safety profile of the continuous intracerebroventricular infusion of A-dopamine in advanced parkinsonians refractory to L-dopa and also show a sustainable effect on motor control over time. This additional data on top of the results published in January 2025 in Nature Medicine1, illustrates how much A-dopamine will be a medical practice and life changing drug for Parkinson’s disease management. The DIVE-1 trial, having represented a major milestone for InBrain Pharma and the advanced Parkinson’s disease patient community will be fully completed on September 30, 2025.





Abstract Title: Intracerebroventricular administration of anaerobic dopamine in Parkinson’s disease patients with L-dopa-related complications

Abstract Number: LBA 16

OPP Session Number: OPP12

OPP Session Title: LBA: Clinical Trials

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 8

Session Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (HAST)

Room: 312

Presentation Order: 5

About InBrain Pharma

InBrain Pharma is a pioneer in personalized medicines for neurology, developing a brain infused A-dopamine (an anaerobic formulation of dopamine) for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease. Founded in 2018, the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from SATT Nord for the patent covering this breakthrough therapeutic approach, based on the research of Prof. David Devos and Prof. Caroline Moreau, from the University of Lille, INSERM UMR-S 1172 (Lille Neuroscience & Cognition), and Lille University Hospital. In May 2025, InBrain Pharma secured €1.8 million in funding for its “PERCEPAR” project under France 2030’s “First Factory” initiative, aimed at establishing and developing GMP-compliant A-dopamine production. In July 2025, InBrain Pharma received a positive opinion from the EMA to advance A-dopamine to Phase III and secured support from France Parkinson through its investment in the company. https://www.inbrainpharma.fr

1 Link to Nature Medecine’s article :https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03428-2

