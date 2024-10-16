Inari Medical Announces Partnership with AVF and NBCA on DEFIANCE Trial

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Thrombosis Day, Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced collaborative partnerships with the American Venous Forum (“AVF”) and the National Blood Clot Alliance (“NBCA”) on the DEFIANCE trial. This prospective, multinational, randomized controlled trial (“RCT”) will evaluate and compare clinical outcomes in patients with deep vein thrombosis (“DVT”) treated with Inari’s ClotTriever System versus anticoagulation alone.



AVF is a non-profit society dedicated to improving the care of patients with venous and lymphatic disease, with members and leadership recognized internationally as thought leaders, expert investigators and top clinicians in the field. “AVF members pledge to practice evidence-based medicine, participate in scientific knowledge, and provide accurate information, so we commend Inari for their commitment to contributing high-quality evidence by conducting the first RCT for the use of mechanical thrombectomy in patients with DVT, comparing treatment with the ClotTriever System versus anticoagulation,” said Dr. Ruth Bush, AVF President. “Early intervention with current mechanical thrombectomy devices has been widely adopted by our members, and since this treatment modality was introduced after DVT guidelines were last updated in 2012, this study is of great interest to our multi-disciplinary global community of venous experts.” In collaboration with Inari, AVF will help create awareness of DEFIANCE and assist with the enrollment of this important trial through its members and stakeholders.

NBCA is the leading non-profit in the United States focused on building awareness and community among people who are affected by blood clots. “The vast majority of DVT survivors in the NBCA community were treated with the current standard of care, anticoagulation, and too many have developed the debilitating symptoms of post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) with swollen legs, difficulty walking, skin changes and poorly healing open wounds,” said NBCA President and Board Chair, Leslie Lake. “NBCA commends Inari Medical for investing in DEFIANCE, a much-needed landmark trial with the potential to impact future treatment guidelines for DVT patients.”

“Our team is immensely proud to partner with two leading organizations representing patients and specialists - the largest national patient advocacy organization and a renowned global venous medical society, a testament to the importance of high-quality RCTs in this space,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari’s Chief Medical Officer.

About American Venous Forum

We are a diverse, dynamic, global organization committed to improving the care of those with venous and lymphatic disease. Our multi-specialty, multi-disciplinary membership of physicians, researchers and advanced practice providers embrace core values of integrity, inclusion, and scientific excellence in research. Those values drive us to provide increasingly quality care and seek ongoing improvement every day. The AVF support for industry-sponsored scientific research is grounded in the belief that collaboration between the private sector and the scientific community can drive innovation and discovery related to novel technologies. AVF support of research is independent of specific products. www.venousforum.org

About National Blood Clot Alliance

The National Blood Clot Alliance®, established in 2003, is the nation’s leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). Each year NBCA provides more than 3 million people with blood clot information, resources, and support. For more information about NBCA please contact info@stoptheclot.org or visit www.stoptheclot.org.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

