Immutep Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2025

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces three abstracts for clinical trials evaluating its first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alfa (efti), have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 taking place 17-21 October in Berlin, Germany.

A Proffered Paper oral presentation will detail results from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial in resectable soft tissue sarcoma, and data from the INSIGHT-003 Phase I investigator-initiated trial in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) has been accepted for poster presentation. Additionally, an abstract on the Company’s pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III in 1L NSCLC has been accepted for a Trials in Progress ePoster. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: EFTISARC-NEO: A phase II study of neoadjuvant eftilagimod alpha, pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma Presenter: Katarzyna Kozak, M.D., Ph.D., Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Poland Session Category: Proffered Paper Session Title: Sarcoma Presentation #: 2686O Date and Time: Sunday, 19 October 2025 at 16:30 – 18:00 PM CET Title: Eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) combined with 1st line chemo-

immunotherapy in metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) –

Updates from INSIGHT-003 (IKF614) Presenter: Dr. med. Akin Atmaca, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Krankenhaus Nordwest, UCT-University Cancer Center, Frankfurt, Germany Session Category: Poster Session Title: NSCLC, metastatic Presentation #: 1857P Date and Time: Saturday, 18 October 2025 at 12:00 – 12:45 PM CET Title: TACTI-004, a double-blinded, randomised phase 3 trial of eftilagimod alfa plus pembrolizumab (P) + chemotherapy (C) vs placebo + P + C in 1st line advanced/metastatic NSCLC Presenter: Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Georg Kopp, Robert Bosch Hospital, Stuttgart, Germany Session Category: ePoster Session Title: NSCLC, metastatic Presentation #: 2086eTiP

Proffered Papers at ESMO are oral presentations of original data of superior quality, followed by expert discussion and perspectives.

Abstracts will be made available on the ESMO website on 13 October 2025 at 00.05 CET. The posters will be available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep’s website after their presentations.

