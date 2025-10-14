SUBSCRIBE
Iksuda to Present IKS014 Phase 1 Data at ESMO

October 14, 2025 
NEWCASTLE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda), the developer of class-leading antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), will present new data from its Phase 1 study of IKS014, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) ADC, in patients with advanced HER2+ solid tumours, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin, Germany (17-21 October).

Poster Presentation details:

Abstract Title:

A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trial of IKS014, a HER2-Targeting Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Participants with Advanced HER2+ Solid Tumors

Session Title:

Developmental Therapeutics

Date/Time:

19 October 2025/12:00-12:45 CET

Location:

Level 2, Hall 25

Poster Number:

936P

The Phase 1 study (NCT05872295) is a non-randomised, open-label, multicentre trial evaluating IKS014 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumours that express HER2. Data will be presented from the dose escalation portion of the trial conducted in Australia, which was designed to establish the Maximum-tolerated dose and/or Recommended Phase 2 Dose for IKS014 as monotherapy and to provide initial safety, tolerability, efficacy, PK, PD, and immunogenicity characteristics of the ADC.

About IKS014

IKS014 is a potential best-in-class antibody drug conjugate, benefiting from tumour selective activation and release of the cytotoxic agent monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF). In preclinical trials, it displayed impressive activity in high- and low-HER2 expressing tumours with a favourable Therapeutic Index compared with other HER2-directed drugs. Iksuda gained exclusive world-wide rights (excluding Greater China and South Korea) to IKS014 from LigaChem Biosciences (https://iksuda.com/2022/01/iksuda-deepens-clinical-pipeline/).

About Iksuda Therapeutics: www.iksuda.com

Iksuda Therapeutics is a clinical stage, UK-based biotechnology company focussed on the development of class leading antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting difficult-to-treat haematological and solid tumours. Iksuda’s pipeline of ADCs is centred on a portfolio of prodrug DNA and protein alkylating payloads in combination with stable conjugation chemistries including its proprietary PermaLink® platform. The Company’s design concepts for ADCs are now clinically validated to significantly improve the therapeutic index of this important modality and improve the outcomes for patients living with cancer.


Contacts

Iksuda Therapeutics
Dave Simpson, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0) 191 6031680
Email info@iksuda.com

FTI Consulting (Financial Media and IR)
Simon Conway / Rob Winder / Amy Byrne
Tel: +44 (0) 020 3727 1000
Iksuda@fticonsulting.com

Europe Data Phase I Events
