IDEAYA Biosciences Upcoming Investor Relations Events and Updated Darovasertib Topline Results Guidance from Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 Trial

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor relations events and provided updated guidance related to the timing of its upcoming topline data release from the Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial in first-line HLA-A2*-negative metastatic uveal melanoma.

Darovasertib Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 Trial Topline Results Investor and Analyst Webcast :

Updated Topline Results Guidance: The database lock is projected in the first half of April, followed by the topline data analysis thereafter

Live investor and analyst webcast will be hosted by IDEAYA management and a guest key opinion leader

Pre-registration will be available prior to the event through IDEAYA's investor relations events page at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference



Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Bank of America

Stifel 2026 Targeted Oncology Virtual Forum



Tuesday, May 19th, 2026

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Laura Prendergast, Managing Director, PhD

A live audio webcast of the events will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected timing of database lock, analysis and topline results from the Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial; the anticipated timing and content of and participation in and/or presentation at investor and analyst events and webcasts; and IDEAYA's expectations regarding its clinical development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on IDEAYA's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials, including the OptimUM-02 trial; the timing of data readouts, database analysis; the risk that topline results may not be predictive of final results; the potential for delays in clinical development; regulatory developments; and other risks described in IDEAYA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.