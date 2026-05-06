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CellCentric secures $220M in Europe’s biggest private biotech fundraise of 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
white dominoes stand in row on mirror surface with double six leading the way.

Irina Belova/iStockphoto

Pfizer-backed cancer company CellCentric will use the cash to support the launch of a pivotal myeloma trial testing its potentially first-in-class oral treatment this year.

Biotech CellCentric is cashing in a $220 million series D to further development of its lead candidate, an investigational small molecule made to reduce key drivers in advanced blood cancer. The raise represents the largest private biotech financing coming out of Europe for 2026 thus far.

The U.K.- and U.S.-based company will use the money to start a Phase 3 multiple myeloma trial for the candidate—called inobrodib—in the second half of 2026, according to a Wednesday release. Coded DOMMINO-2, the planned pivotal trial follows the ongoing Phase 2 DOMMINO-1 study, which is testing out the experimental p300/CBP inhibitor in combination with the standard of care for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The midstage, open-label trial is currently enrolling patients, with a primary readout set for 2029, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. At the most recent American Society of Hematology annual meeting, CellCentric shared dose-optimization data from the study that tied the investigational treatment to at least twofold increases in response rates when compared to currently available therapies for patients who had already received bispecific T cell engager or anti-BCMA therapies.

CellCentric is positioning inobrodib to serve as a potentially first-in-class oral treatment delivered at home for heavily pretreated patients with advanced cancers. The biotech also outlined plans to use the series D funding to expand inobrodib studies into further combinations and maintenance settings.

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The startup’s series D was led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, with participation from Pfizer, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Sofinnova Partners, RA Capital Management and Forbion, among others.

“What stands out with inobrodib is the consistency of clinical activity alongside a manageable safety profile in a heavily pretreated population,” Venrock partner Ken Greenberg said in a Wednesday statement. “An oral drug with a novel, additive approach could play an important role in later-line therapy, as well as across the treatment landscape in multiple myeloma.”

The fundraise is one of the biggest private biotech financings to come out of Europe in the last year, eclipsed only by the now Gilead-acquired Tubulis’ $361 million round from October 2025.

Cancer Venture capital Phase 3 Phase 2
Pfizer
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
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