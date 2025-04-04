SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IBA to share long-term growth strategy at upcoming 2025 Capital Markets Day

April 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 04 April, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, will be hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) this coming Monday 7 April from 2pm to 5:00pm CEST (8am ET to 11:00am ET) at its headquarters in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, and via live webcast.

At the event IBA’s management team will outline the company’s strategic roadmap and long-term growth ambitions. The agenda is outlined below:

  • Webcast open: 2pm
  • Purpose, Vision & Strategy
  • Business Review – Execution Plan & Opportunities
    • Industrial Solutions
    • RadioPharma Solutions
    • Engineering & Supply Chain
    • Proton Therapy
    • Dosimetry
    • New Ventures
  • Financials & Outlook
  • Webcast close: 5pm

To attend via webcast, register via this link. Please complete the registration at least 15 minutes before the start of the event. No new material financial information will be delivered during the CMD.

The presentation will be made available on IBA’s website ahead of the event on https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-capital-markets-day-2025 and a recording will also be made available shortly afterwards on the same page and on https://www.iba-worldwide.com/financial-presentations.

For further information, please contact ICR Healthcare at IBA@icrhealthcare.com.

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS
Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Regulatory
Biogen, Eisai’s Leqembi Suffers Overseas Setbacks as UK Denies Coverage, Australia Denies Approval
March 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Europe
Biogen, Eisai Continue Leqembi’s European Rally as CHMP Reaffirms Positive Opinion
March 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac