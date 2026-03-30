Hope Therapeutics, an NRx Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary (Nasdaq:NRXP), Announces Strategic Partnership with Emobot to Integrate its AI-Powered “Depression Thermometer” Across its Interventional Psychiatry Network

Hope Therapeutics (subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Nasdaq: NRXP) partners with Emobot Health to deploy its AI-powered "Depression Thermometer" across its interventional psychiatry clinic network.

Emobot's platform passively monitors depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders via smartphone — replacing burdensome questionnaires with background analysis of facial expressions, vocal tones, and actigraphy.

The partnership targets the critical "blind spot" in TRD care: ~50% of patients relapse within 6–12 months, often undetected between clinic visits.

Clinical validation across three prospective studies shows strong concordance with MADRS (r=0.89) and PHQ-9 (r=0.83), providing an objective, real-time biomarker stream for clinicians.

The integration is expected to double patient success rates by enabling timely "recapture" interventions — such as maintenance ketamine or TMS sessions — the moment early relapse signals are detected.

Patients gain real-time mood, and activity insights through the Emobot app, with automatic notifications and in-app appointment scheduling if relapse risk is flagged.

SARASOTA, Fla. and PARIS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope Therapeutics, Inc. (“Hope”), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced a strategic partnership with Emobot Health to deploy its revolutionary AI-driven emotional monitoring platform across Hope’s rapidly expanding network of interventional psychiatry clinics. This roll-out represents the first large-scale clinical integration of Emobot’s "Depression Thermometer," a passive monitoring tool designed to detect early treatment response and prevent relapse in patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

Emobot’s technology replaces cumbersome psychometric questionnaires with a background application on the user’s smartphone to passively and automatically measure levels of depression and potentially suicidality and PTSD.

In recent years, there has been widespread recognition that neuroplastic therapies, including potentially IV Ketamine, SPRAVATO® (esketamine), and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) have the potential to replace an older and less effective generation of oral antidepressants. While these modern interventions are enormously promising with reported response rates nearing 90% the industry faces a significant "blind spot": in that approximately 50% of patients relapse within 6 to 12 months. These relapses are often undetected between visits, leading to lost progress and a disconnect between the patient and their care team.

“Precision medicine requires real-time data to be effective,” said Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Founder and CEO of Hope Therapeutics. “In psychiatry, the period between clinic visits has traditionally been a ‘blind spot.’ Emobot’s 100% passive, multimodal AI provides us with a continuous stream of objective biomarkers—effectively a ‘360-degree view’ of a patient’s emotional state. We believe this is the new gold standard for care; in fact, we expect every patient to be on Emobot. Our team has 15+ years of experience in supporting digital health applications of this nature, having developed the first cellular-enabled medical device for monitoring of diabetes.”

The Emobot platform operates seamlessly in the background of a patient's digital life, utilizing affective computing to analyze facial expressions, vocal tones, and actigraphy. For clinics, this capability is expected to double patient success rates by enabling "recapture" interventions—such as maintenance or booster sessions—the moment a potential relapse is detected. Preliminary evidence from a pooled analysis of three prospective studies (EMC1, EMC2-FR and EMC2-BD) demonstrates strong convergent validity. This post-hoc validation is detailed in a recent preprint (Perzo, A., Petelot, T., Seguier, R., & Magaraggia, I., 2026), Clinical validation of the EMOCARE-derived depressive symptom severity score using established clinician- and self-reported scales: Preliminary evidence across 3 prospective studies, https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.03.08.26347894. In this analysis, the technology showed a strong within-person concordance (r=0.89,p< .05) with the MADRS scale and high sensitivity to change (r=0.83, p<.001) relative to PHQ-9 scores. These findings serve as a clinical foundation while the medical community awaits the conclusion of ongoing trials to publish final top-line results.

Beyond clinical oversight, the partnership prioritizes patient empowerment through mood self-monitoring. The Emobot app provides patients with real-time insights into their own mood trends, sleep, and physical activity. This transparency allows patients to become active participants in their recovery, using objective data to understand their triggers and progress.

If a relapse is detected, the app can trigger automatic notifications directly to the patient, allowing them to instantly reschedule a consultation in-app to get back on track before a crisis occurs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Hope Therapeutics and to launch Emobot in HOPE’s Florida clinics,” said Tanel Petelot, CEO of Emobot. “Hope’s commitment to rapid-acting neuroplastic therapies perfectly aligns with our mission to provide the objective data needed to optimize those very treatments. Together, we are eliminating the guesswork from mental health care.”

About Emobot Health

Emobot ( www.emobothealth.com ) is a MedTech pioneer based at the Paris Brain Institute (ICM) that has developed the world’s first passive, multimodal AI platform for automated depression assessment and relapse detection. Unlike traditional active monitoring that requires patient interaction, Emobot’s "Depression Thermometer" runs 100% seamlessly in the background, providing clinicians with real-time insights into mood, sleep, and physical activity. Emobot is a trusted partner for leading academic institutions, including UC San Diego, Yale University, Johns Hopkins.

Media Contact: Tanel Petelot, CEO, press@emobot.fr

About Hope Therapeutics, Inc.

Hope Therapeutics (www.hopetherapeutics.com),Inc., a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company building a nationwide network of interventional psychiatry clinics. Hope specializes in treating the toughest mental health conditions—including suicidal depression, PTSD, and TRD—using neuroplastic therapies such as IV Ketamine, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. With a goal to offer integrated care within driving distance of every American by the end of 2026.



About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

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