SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

UniQure eyes UK approval for embattled Huntington’s gene therapy after FDA quarrel

April 30, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Heather McKenzie
Emblem design for airlines, airplane tickets, travel agencies. Airplane icon and destination arrow. Flags of the USA and Great Britain. 3D rendering

iStock, Evgeny Gromov

UniQure plans to submit AMT-130 to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the third quarter of 2026 based on Phase 1/2 data showing a 75% slowing of disease—the same data the FDA has deemed unacceptable for a biologics license application.

UniQure has a new plan after last year’s FDA imbroglio: head to the U.K. to seek approval of embattled Huntington’s disease gene therapy AMT-130.

UniQure intends to submit the one-time treatment to the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the third quarter based on the three-year analysis from ongoing Phase 1/2 trials in both the U.S. and Europe, according to a Thursday press release recapping a pre-submission meeting with the regulator. The data—first reported by the biotech in September 2025—showed a 75% slowing of the intractable neurodegenerative disease.

With those data in the vault, uniQure seemed to be on track for a first quarter 2026 submission to the FDA. The U.S. agency foiled those plans, however, telling the company in November that it “no longer agrees” that data from the Phase 1/2 trial are “adequate” to support a BLA submission. This was despite the two parties having previously agreed on the protocols and statistical analyses used. The FDA is now requiring uniQure to conduct a sham surgery–controlled Phase 3 study before it can seek approval of AMT-130.

Man walking on a long wavy path with flag at the end, persistence, determination and ultimate business success - 3D Render
Rare disease
UniQure Eyes Phase 3 for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Despite Makary’s Apparent Criticism
Days after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary appeared to malign uniQure’s AMT-130 in an interview with CNBC, the agency confirmed to the biotech that a sham surgery–controlled study is needed before submitting the gene therapy for approval.
March 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

This does not appear to be the case with the MHRA.

“We are encouraged by the constructive feedback from the MHRA as we continue to work towards a regulatory submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s disease, which we now expect to submit in the third quarter of this year,” CEO Matt Kapusta said in a statement on Thursday.

“This is an interesting wrinkle in the AMT-130 saga,” Stifel analysts said in a note to investors Thursday morning, adding that uniQure management told the firm the MHRA reached out to the company proactively about AMT-130.

“We suspect QURE may also be benefitting from a vocal KOL community in the UK, where multiple influential KOLs/HD specialists practice,” Stifel continued.

As for the FDA, uniQure revealed that the agency has granted a Type B meeting to take place in the second quarter. At this meeting, the company expects to discuss “key elements of a potential Phase 3 trial design” and receive feedback on the proposed statistical analysis plan for the four-year analysis of the Phase 1/2 trial, which is also expected in the third quarter of this year.

Some industry insiders believe these four-year data, if positive, might still provide an opportunity for earlier approval of AMT-130 in the U.S.

“I’m not convinced that there isn’t a path forward on [upcoming] 48-month data,” Courtney Rice, principal at Acadia Strategy Partners, told BioSpace in March. “I think that the final story has yet to be written here.”

Business success idea concept as a financial pathway to succeed with 3D illustration elements.
Huntington’s disease
UniQure’s Path for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Clouded by Ethical Questions as Potential Phase 3 Looms
While the FDA appears to be adamant that uniQure conduct a sham surgery–controlled Phase 3 trial before AMT-130 can be considered for approval, experts believe there is an alternate path forward for the therapy, perhaps even based on precedent from the recent drama surrounding Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine.
March 5, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

Stifel analysts, however, indicated their belief that the situation in the U.S. remains status quo.

“As we understand it, the idea here is to simply see if FDA has any asks for how these data will be cut/assessed,” they wrote on Thursday. “The current understanding continues to be that the ph1/2 is insufficient for accelerated approval, but it’s nonetheless smart to try to preserve any optionality here in case things change at CBER which they could.”

UniQure is also “actively pursuing additional regulatory pathways in international markets,” for AMT-130, according to the press release, and said it expects to provide additional updates in the second half of 2026.

Editor’s note (April 30): This article has been updated to include commentary from Stifel.

Europe FDA Regulatory Huntington’s disease Gene therapy
uniQure
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cost cutting, budget slashing, financial control. Trendy halftone collage. Concept of cost cutting, expense management, and business strategy. Vector illustration
Earnings
Lilly clocks 56% revenue increase in Q1 but declining prices stunt growth
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Alarm clock with pause sign, take a break, menopause concept, hormone replacement therapy
Schizophrenia
Patient death prompts FDA pause on Newron’s Phase 3 schizophrenia study
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pruning tree branches. Gloved hands hold a branch and cutting shears, the gardener takes care of the park. Vector illustration.
Pipeline
AstraZeneca prunes asthma, rare disease pipeline, cultivates cancer portfolio
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Conceptual business illustration of upcoming business problem metaphor with falling domino and businessman silhouette. Minimalistic vector eps 10 illustration
Alzheimer’s disease
GSK-partnered Alector hit with third neuro failure as Alzheimer’s asset disappoints
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac