Helix Expands Pharmacogenomic Test Portfolio to Support Safer Cancer and Alzheimer’s Treatments

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , a leader in precision health, is announcing the release of a new suite of pharmacogenomics (PGx) tests, including a test designed to identify patients with DYPD gene variants who may be at increased risk for side effects from certain chemotherapies, as well as a first-of-its-kind test that assesses APOE status relevant to newly available Alzheimer's drugs.

Helix has expanded its PGx testing to support personalized care in oncology and neurology. The new PGx Fluoropyrimidines DPYD Test provides critical insights on how patients metabolize cornerstone cancer therapies, such as those used for colorectal, breast, pancreatic, esophageal, and head and neck cancers, helping to identify individuals at risk for severe toxicity due to DPYD gene variants, as recently highlighted by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Additionally, Helix's novel PGx APOE test assesses a patient's risk of serious side effects, including amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), when treated with Leqembi or Kisunla – both of which carry FDA boxed warnings for individuals with two copies of the APOE ε4 allele. With these additions, Helix now offers tests that provide information for all neurology and oncology associated PGx haplotypes mentioned in FDA boxed warnings.

The company's PGx tests are designed to provide leading accuracy across diverse populations through their Exome+Ⓡ assay and comprehensive star allele caller. In addition, their Sequence Once, Query Often® model allows patients to only have their exomes sequenced only once, enabling future genetic tests to be ordered without the need for another sample in most cases. As a result, Helix's PGx tests typically return results within minutes, allowing for the first time, access to genetic insights at point of care.

"This is really about quality and safety, and is something we should be doing for every patient on these medications," said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., executive vice president for Health Affairs at the Medical University of South Carolina, and CEO of MUSC Health. "With these tests coming available, the forefront of change has shifted from being years away, to today." In March 2024, MUSC and Helix partnered to launch an initiative aimed at improving health care outcomes by integrating genetic insights into clinical care and research.

Alongside its partners, Helix has developed the Helix Research NetworkTM – the largest and fastest growing precision clinical research network in the world, comprising health systems dedicated to improving human health through genomics research and integrating genomics into routine care. The network generates real-world evidence to support a broad range of initiatives, including studies demonstrating the clinical utility of genomics. By linking genetic data with longitudinal clinical records for consented participants, Helix and its partners have conducted several outcomes-based analyses. These analyses evaluate patient populations and study the relationship between PGx-guided prescribing and patient care, examining factors such as adverse drug reactions and treatment responses.

"A recent preprint by the Helix Research Network showed that close to 30% of patients on a common antiplatelet medication were prescribed inappropriate drug regimens, resulting in a ~40% elevation of major adverse events, the majority of which occurred within two months." said Will Lee, Ph.D., chief science officer at Helix. "By focusing on patients with neurodegenerative conditions and cancer, and actively identifying those at higher risk for adverse outcomes, we can help providers treat vulnerable patients more precisely and effectively."

The newly launched PGx tests include medications used to treat cancer, common cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal conditions and pain management and to guide anesthesia administration. These tests complement Helix's existing PGx tests for mental health medications, blood clotting and immune suppression. Helix PGx tests aim to support clinicians in more effectively treating their patients with fewer side effects.

