Dennis Sponer serves as fractional general counsel and advisor to several healthcare companies and VC firms through his consultancy, SRX Advisors . He is licensed as an attorney in California and Nevada and is a senior advisor to Connected Capital, a London-based UK FCA-regulated advisory firm. He is a thought leader in the legal, health-tech, biotech, pharmaceutical and startup worlds.

Prior to founding his consultancy, Sponer co-founded ScripNet, a uniquely designed pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company. After serving as in-house counsel for one of Las Vegas’s largest healthcare conglomerates, he devised ScripNet as a payer-based technological solution to the pharmaceutical payment and remittance challenge. Sponer sold ScripNet to Optum Healthcare Solutions in 2012. His latest venture, HSARx, was a consumer-facing pharmacy benefit manager focused on the owners of health savings accounts. He sold HSARx to SwiftScript in October of 2023.

Sponer obtained his Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University and his Master of Laws in Taxation (L.L.M.) from the University of San Diego. He earned his MBA through TRIUM, a program jointly administered by New York University’s Stern School of Business, the London School of Economics, and HEC Paris.