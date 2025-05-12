Gossamer Bio to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 15, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GOSS--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Domestic Dial-in Number: (800) 285-6670

International Dial-in Number: (713) 481-0091

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m5ahx8qm

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.gossamerbio.com.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

