Gossamer Bio
The Italian pharma will gain access to Gossamer Bio’s candidate seralutinib, which reached its primary endpoint in a Phase II pulmonary arterial hypertension trial in 2022 and started a Phase III study last year.
Gossamer Bio announced Monday that it is discontinuing the development of its lymphoma candidate, GB5121, following two patient deaths in the Phase Ib/II STAR-CNS study.
Topline results from the Phase II TORREY study showed Gossamer Bio’s seralutinib met its primary efficacy endpoint in pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Gossamer Bio sold shares of its common stock to pave its runway through mid-2024 while Teva and AbbVie reach deals in opioid settlements.
The San Diego-based immunology company is locating and developing molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense.
Gossamer Bio announced today that its two studies examining GB001 – the Phase IIb LEDA trial in eosinophilic asthma and Phase II TITAN trial in chronic rhinosinusitis – failed to meet their primary endpoints.
