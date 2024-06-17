SUBSCRIBE
Gossamer Bio

NEWS
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Chiesi Inks Potential $486M Deal with Gossamer Bio for Blood Pressure Treatment
The Italian pharma will gain access to Gossamer Bio’s candidate seralutinib, which reached its primary endpoint in a Phase II pulmonary arterial hypertension trial in 2022 and started a Phase III study last year.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Physician holds up hand in a stop sign signal_Shut
Drug Development
Gossamer Cuts Lymphoma Drug After Two Fatalities
Gossamer Bio announced Monday that it is discontinuing the development of its lymphoma candidate, GB5121, following two patient deaths in the Phase Ib/II STAR-CNS study.
April 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Gossamer’s PAH Candidate Meets Primary Endpoint, Stumbles on Secondary Measure
Topline results from the Phase II TORREY study showed Gossamer Bio’s seralutinib met its primary efficacy endpoint in pulmonary arterial hypertension.
December 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Money on the Move: Pfizer Backs Mystery Company, Teva/AbbVie Settle Opioid Suits
Gossamer Bio sold shares of its common stock to pave its runway through mid-2024 while Teva and AbbVie reach deals in opioid settlements.
July 13, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Drug Development
Aristea is Rehoming Proven Molecules for Rare Inflammatory Diseases
The San Diego-based immunology company is locating and developing molecules where the mechanism of action has either been proven or makes sense.
January 23, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Some tips to start successful pharma startups.
Business
Top 16 Highest-Paid Women CEOs in the Biopharma Industry
Female leaders in the biopharma industry may further promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace and serve as role models for young female professionals. Here is a list of 16 of the highest-paid female CEOs in biopharma.
December 9, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Dr. Zoya Marinova
Drug Development
Gossamer Bio’s GB001 Shows Minimal Impact in Asthma and Chronic Rhinosinusitis
Gossamer Bio announced today that its two studies examining GB001 – the Phase IIb LEDA trial in eosinophilic asthma and Phase II TITAN trial in chronic rhinosinusitis – failed to meet their primary endpoints.
October 13, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Krystle Vermes
Drug Development
An Update on NextGen Class of 2019: Allogene, Gossamer and Viela
Each year, BioSpace evaluates biotech startups for the last year and applies an algorithm that includes funding, collaboration, the state of their pipeline and editorial awards for innovation.
February 11, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Deals
A Look at 5 Big and Interesting Biotech IPOs for 2019
Here’s a look at some of the biggest U.S. Nasdaq-based initial public offerings in 2019 and some of the more intriguing ones.
December 20, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Beach
Gossamer Bio to Provide Updated Seralutinib TORREY Open-Label Extension Data at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Gossamer Bio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
May 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Gossamer Bio and Chiesi Group Announce Transformative Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Seralutinib in PAH, PH-ILD & Other Indications
May 6, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Gossamer Bio Announces Publication of TORREY Phase 2 Results in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine
May 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Gossamer Bio Announces Appointment of Steven D. Nathan, M.D., and Skye Drynan to its Board of Directors
March 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Gossamer Bio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
March 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Beach
Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Jan 08, 2024
January 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Gossamer Bio to Host Webcast to Discuss Latest Seralutinib Open-Label Extension Data on December 18, 2023
December 13, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 05, 2023
December 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
