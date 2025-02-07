GENFIT Outlines Anticipated New Clinical Trial Initiations, Development Milestones and Data Readouts in 2025

2 new ACLF clinical trials expected to initiate in 1Q25

3 clinical data readouts expected by year-end 2025 across the ACLF pipeline, including on-going UNVEIL-IT® Phase 2 trial

Data of on-going Phase 1b also expected by year-end 2025 for GNS561/trametinib in KRAS-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, to support dose selection for Phase 2

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), February 6, 2025 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today outlines the design of new clinical trials within its Acute on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) pipeline, with several clinical data readouts by end of 2025.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “Throughout 2024, our work in ACLF with leading academic partners and real-world evidence from a dataset of over 270,000 U.S. patients provided valuable insights. This effort informed the design of two new trials which are expected to initiate in the first quarter with VS-01 and G1090N, the new formulation of NTZ. We believe these designs will streamline execution and enable faster patient recruitment. With the UNVEIL-IT®1 Phase 2 readout in ACLF and the GNS561 Phase 1b readout in cholangiocarcinoma, we anticipate four clinical data readouts by year-end, positioning 2025 as a pivotal year for GENFIT. Combined with our strengthened financial outlook, announced last week and pending OCEANE bondholders’ approval, GENFIT is well-positioned to operate on strong foundations for the coming years.”

Evidence Supporting ACLF Pipeline Strategic Development

New trials, set to launch, build on key 2024 findings from complementary workstreams that provided a holistic understanding of the ACLF continuum, including:

Advanced Real-World Evidence analysis: AI-driven evaluation of medical claims data from over 270,000 U.S. patients, uncovering ACLF risk profiles, referral dynamics, and management practices, including patients with acute decompensation of cirrhosis (AD)

KOL insights: Key perspectives from the ACLF KOL Advisory Board held during the November 2024 Liver Meeting 2 in San Diego, including both U.S. and European perspectives, with both NACSELD 3 and EF CLIF 4 stakeholders

in San Diego, including both U.S. and European perspectives, with both NACSELD and EF CLIF stakeholders EF CLIF collaboration: Ongoing engagement with our academic partner EF CLIF, providing strategic insights into clinical management practices and needs

Learnings from UNVEIL-IT®: Feedback from investigators on challenges and opportunities

This integrated approach ensures a comprehensive foundation to advance our ACLF pipeline. Notably, it has provided the rationale for including a subset of patients with AD at a high-risk of progressing to ACLF in our target population for the new trials. Broadening inclusion criteria to cover the ACLF continuum creates opportunities to address both stages of the disease. With easier and faster identification, it will also enable a rapid assessment of drug-candidates’ therapeutic potential, supporting data-driven prioritization and minimizing the risk of engaging into larger-scale investments.

Dr. Jonel Trebicka, MD, PHD, Head of Department and Professor of Medicine, University of Münster, Germany, commented: “It makes sense for GENFIT to evaluate its assets in a subset of patients with AD having specific comorbidities that contribute to a particularly poor prognosis. This category of high-risk patients should be included in clinical trials given that patients with AD transition rapidly to ACLF, and vice versa. AD and ACLF are very dynamic syndromes sharing key pathophysiological mechanisms.”

Dr. Jacqueline O’Leary, Chief of Hepatology at the Dallas VA Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at UTSW, USA, added: “ACLF should be viewed as a continuum. Real-world evidence showed that some patients with acute decompensation face a high risk of mortality. Therefore, it is crucial to include this specific patient group when evaluating drug candidates.”

2025 New Clinical Trial Initiations and Readouts

The first trial to be launched is a proof-of-concept study that underscores GENFIT’s commitment to VS-01:

Target population: patients with AD or ACLF grade 1 having overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) grades 2, 3 or 4, and ascites as a prerequisite for drug administration

Number of patients: 21

Treatment duration: up to 4 days

Primary endpoint: Time to improvement in overt HE

Secondary endpoints: Safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters

Exploratory endpoints will include blood ammonia, inflammatory and other clinical markers or outcomes

The second proof-of concept trial confirms GENFIT’s commitment to NTZ, with G1090N, its new formulation developed in 2024:

Target population: Patients with AD who are at risk of progression to ACLF or ACLF grade 1

Number of patients: 21

Treatment duration: 7 days

Primary endpoint: Safety and tolerability

Secondary endpoint: Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters

Exploratory endpoints will include inflammatory and clinical markers or outcomes

By design, these two new trials are not expected to compete with the recruitment of patients for UNVEIL-IT®.

A third study, a First-in-Human trial with a new formulation of SRT-015, is set to launch following final analyses of preclinical data expected in 1Q25. Pending positive analysis, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic assessments will be conducted in healthy volunteers, with clinical data readout anticipated by late 2025.

With the readout of UNVEIL-IT® Phase 2, which evaluates VS-01, also targeted in the second half of 2025, up to 4 clinical datasets are expected to be released by GENFIT before the end of this year within our ACLF pipeline.

In addition, final data of the Phase 1b evaluating GNS561 in combination with trametinib in patients with KRAS-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, is also expected by year-end and is aimed to support dose selection for Phase 2. Preliminary safety data analyzed end of 2024 from the patients treated in the first cohort of Phase 1b with the combination of GNS561 and trametinib are supportive of the completion of the first cohort and of the continuation of the study.

