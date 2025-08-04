Genentech’s Susvimo Maintains Vision Over Five Years With Two Refills Per Year in People With Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

– Susvimo is the only continuous delivery treatment to provide reliable, long-term vision outcomes in wet AMD, the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 60 –

– With two refills per year, Susvimo maintained vision and stabilized the retina for five years, with durability maintained in approximately 95% of patients –

– Susvimo was well tolerated over five years and has a well-characterized safety profile –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today new, five-year efficacy, safety and durability data from the Phase III Portal study, a long-term extension of the Phase III Archway study, of Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) for the treatment of people with wet AMD. Results show that Susvimo’s immediate and predictable durability was sustained over five years, with approximately 95% of people receiving treatment every six months requiring no supplemental treatment before each refill. The data were presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2025 Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California.

“These long-term results reinforce Susvimo’s ability to maintain vision and retinal drying over a long period of time for people with wet AMD, the leading cause of vision loss in people over age 60,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “These robust data reinforce our confidence in Susvimo's unique therapeutic approach, providing an effective alternative to regular eye injections while preserving vision in a sustained manner.”

“People with wet AMD often experience suboptimal outcomes with real-world anti-VEGF treatment, largely due to the frequency of injections,” said study investigator John Kitchens, M.D., Retina Associates of Kentucky, who presented the data at ASRS. “Continuous delivery of treatment with Susvimo may preserve vision in patients with wet AMD for longer in real-world clinical use than IVT injections.”

In the Portal study (n = 352), people originally treated with Susvimo in Archway continued to receive Susvimo refills every six months (Susvimo cohort; n = 220), while those originally treated with monthly intravitreal (IVT) ranibizumab injections in Archway received Susvimo and then refills every six months (IVT-Susvimo cohort; n = 132).

Five-year results showed consistent and sustained disease control and retinal drying in a population who entered Archway with vision at or near peak levels after receiving an average of five intravitreal injections per standard of care. In the Susvimo cohort, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was 74.4 letters at baseline and 67.6 letters at 5 years. In the IVT-Susvimo cohort, BCVA was 76.3 letters at baseline and 68.6 at 5 years. Half of all patients had better than 20/40 vision at five years (Snellen visual acuity test). Average central subfield thickness (CST) remained stable, with a 1.0 (95% CI: -13.1, 11.1) µm reduction from baseline in the Susvimo cohort, and a 10.3 (95% CI: -25.7, 5.0) µm reduction in the IVT-Susvimo cohort.

The cohort of people who entered the Portal study from Archway is the largest cohort of people with wet AMD to be followed prospectively and continuously for five years in a clinical study.

Susvimo provides continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab via the Port Delivery Platform, while other currently approved treatments may require eye injections as often as once per month. The Port Delivery Platform is a refillable eye implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure, which introduces medicine directly into the eye, addressing certain retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.

About the Archway study and its open-label extension study (Portal)

Archway (NCT03677934) was a randomized, multicenter, open-label Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Susvimo refilled every six months at fixed intervals, compared to monthly IVT ranibizumab 0.5 mg in 415 people living with wet AMD. Patients were randomized 3:2 to Susvimo (n = 248) or intravitreal (IVT) ranibizumab injections (n = 167). Patients enrolled in Archway were responders to prior treatment with anti-VEGF therapy. In both study arms, patients were treated with at least three anti-VEGF injections within the six months prior to their Archway screening visit, with an average of five anti-VEGF injections before randomization. The primary endpoint of the study was the change in BCVA score from baseline at the average of Week 36 and Week 40. Secondary endpoints include safety, overall change in vision (BCVA) from baseline and change from baseline in center point thickness over time. Patients who completed the study at week 96 were eligible to enter the Portal open-label extension study. In Portal, people originally treated with Susvimo in Archway continued to receive Susvimo refills every six months (Susvimo cohort), while those originally treated with monthly IVT ranibizumab injections in Archway received the Susvimo implant and then refills every six months (IVT-Susvimo cohort). Portal is ongoing.

About Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the macula, the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading. It is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over in the U.S. Wet, or neovascular, AMD is an advanced form of the disease that can cause rapid and severe vision loss. Approximately 20 million people in the U.S. have some form of AMD, and of those, about 1.5 million have late-stage AMD, which includes wet AMD.

Wet AMD is caused by growth of abnormal blood vessels, also referred to as choroidal neovascularization (CNV), into the macula. These vessels leak fluid and blood and cause scar tissue that destroys the central retina. This process results in a deterioration of sight over a period of months to years.

About Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant

Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is a refillable implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure. Susvimo continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over time. Susvimo is indicated for intravitreal use via the Susvimo eye implant only. Ranibizumab is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that has been shown to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels and the leakiness of the vessels. Susvimo was previously called the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab in the U.S.

The customized formulation of ranibizumab delivered by Susvimo is different from the ranibizumab intravitreal injection, a medicine marketed as Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection), which is approved to treat wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases. Lucentis was first approved for wet AMD by the FDA in 2006.

Susvimo Indication

Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is indicated for the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR) who have previously responded to at least two intravitreal injections of a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor medication.

Susvimo Important Safety Information

WARNING: ENDOPHTHALMITIS

The Susvimo implant has been associated with an up to 3-fold higher rate of endophthalmitis than monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab.

Warnings and Precautions:

The Susvimo implant and the procedures associated with inserting, filling, refilling, and (if medically necessary) removing the implant can cause other serious side effects, including:

An eye infection (endophthalmitis). Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment.

Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment. A missing layer on top of the white part of the eye (conjunctival erosion). Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment. An opening of the layer that covers the white part of the eye (conjunctival retraction). Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment. Tear and separation of layers of the retina (rhegmatogenous retinal detachment). Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment.

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment. Implant movement (implant dislocation): This movement may require surgical treatment to correct.

This movement may require surgical treatment to correct. Implant damage: Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with Susvimo. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment.

Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with Susvimo. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment. Bleeding (vitreous hemorrhage): Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery.

Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery. Bump on top of the white layer of the eye (conjunctival bleb): Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment.

Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment. Temporary decrease in vision after the Susvimo procedure.

Who should not receive Susvimo?

Patients who have an infection in or around their eye, have active inflammation in their eye, or have had an allergic reaction to ranibizumab or any of its ingredients in Susvimo in the past.

Information for patients who are of childbearing potential

If patients are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Susvimo will harm an unborn baby. Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment with Susvimo and for 12 months after the last refill of Susvimo.

If patients are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Susvimo is not recommended during breastfeeding. It is not known if Susvimo passes into breast milk.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions were blood on the white of the eye, redness in the white of the eye, sensitivity to light, and eye pain. These are not all the possible side effects of Susvimo.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full Susvimo Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING or visit https://www.Susvimo.com.

About Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection)

Lucentis® is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that is believed to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and the hyperpermeability (leakiness) of the vessels.

Lucentis is FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Lucentis was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The company retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

Outside the United States, Lucentis is approved in more than 120 countries to treat adult patients with wet AMD, and for the treatment of visual impairment due to DME, due to macular edema secondary to both branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), and due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

Lucentis Important Safety Information

Lucentis is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections or known hypersensitivity to ranibizumab or any of the excipients in Lucentis. Hypersensitivity reactions may manifest as severe intraocular inflammation.

Intravitreal injections, including those with Lucentis, have been associated with endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, and iatrogenic traumatic cataract.

Increases in intraocular pressure have been noted both pre-injection and post-injection with Lucentis.

Although there was a low rate of arterial thromboembolic events (ATEs) observed in the Lucentis clinical trials, there is a potential risk of ATEs following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors. ATEs are defined as nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or vascular death (including deaths of unknown cause).

Fatal events occurred more frequently in patients with DME and DR at baseline treated monthly with Lucentis compared with control. Although the rate of fatal events was low and included causes of death typical of patients with advanced diabetic complications, a potential relationship between these events and intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors cannot be excluded.

Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion have been reported. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

In the Lucentis Phase III clinical trials, the most common ocular side effects included conjunctival hemorrhage, eye pain, vitreous floaters, and increased intraocular pressure. The most common non-ocular side effects included nasopharyngitis, anemia, nausea, and cough.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

For additional safety information, please see Lucentis full Prescribing Information, available here: http://www.gene.com/download/pdf/lucentis_prescribing.pdf.

About Genentech in Ophthalmology

Genentech is researching and developing new treatments for people living with a range of eye diseases that cause significant visual impairment and blindness, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), geographic atrophy (GA) and other retinal diseases, including rare and inherited conditions.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

