Everett Cunningham, veteran diagnostics and commercial leader, appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead next phase of growth

Katherine Stueland announces her departure from the company after successful transformation of GeneDx

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Everett Cunningham as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective on or before December 15, 2026. Mr. Cunningham succeeds Katherine Stueland, who has announced that she will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board when Mr. Cunningham joins GeneDx. Ms. Stueland will remain with GeneDx in an advisory capacity through January 31, 2027 to support a smooth transition.

Mr. Cunningham joins GeneDx from Quanterix Corporation, where he most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 35 years of experience building and leading commercial organizations across diagnostics, genomics, medical technology and pharmaceuticals, including senior roles at Illumina, Exact Sciences, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics and Pfizer. Mark Gardner will continue to serve as President, reporting to Mr. Cunningham.

“Everett is one of the most accomplished commercial leaders in our industry, and he is the right person to lead GeneDx into its next phase of growth,” said Keith Meister, Chairman of the GeneDx Board of Directors. “For more than three decades, Everett has built and led high-performing commercial organizations at some of the most important companies in healthcare and is uniquely positioned to move innovative diagnostics from early adoption to standard of care as we embrace the opportunity to bring exome and genome sequencing to more clinicians and families.”

Mr. Meister continued, “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Katherine for her transformational leadership over the past five years. She led GeneDx through its combination with Sema4, delivered significant revenue growth, and helped establish GeneDx as the leader in rare disease diagnosis. We are grateful for everything she has accomplished and the lasting impact of her leadership.”

“GeneDx has built a remarkable foundation, with unmatched clinical expertise, the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset and a team that is deeply committed to the families it serves,” said Mr. Cunningham. “I have spent my career helping bring innovative diagnostics to clinicians and patients at scale, and I believe GeneDx has a tremendous opportunity to make exome and genome sequencing the first-line standard of care. I’m excited to work with GeneDx President Mark Gardner, the leadership team and the Board to accelerate adoption, execute with discipline and deliver for patients and shareholders alike.”

“Five and a half years ago, I joined GeneDx as CEO to lead its transformation into an independent company, grow the business, and achieve profitability. Together, we’ve delivered on all these commitments. Most of all, I’m proud of what all this work adds up to: more families getting an accurate diagnosis sooner. Part of this journey has been building an exceptional team to lead our next phase of growth, and now is a natural time for me to pass the baton. I’m delighted to welcome Everett and look forward to seeing GeneDx go from strength to strength,” said Ms. Stueland.

GeneDx also reaffirmed its full year 2026 financial guidance, as provided on November 9, 2026, in connection with the release of its third quarter 2026 financial results.

About Everett Cunningham

Mr. Cunningham served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Quanterix, a global leader in precision biomarker science, from January 2026 to November 2026. Before Quanterix, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Illumina, Inc. from June 2024 to January 2026, with responsibility for the company’s global commercial strategy and execution. From 2021 to 2024, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, where he oversaw marketing, sales and customer service across the company’s cancer screening and precision oncology portfolio. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare’s U.S. & Canada region from 2019 to 2021 and Senior Vice President, Commercial at Quest Diagnostics from 2012 to 2019, where he was responsible for global sales, marketing and commercial operations. From 1991 to 2012, he held a series of senior leadership roles at Pfizer Inc., including Regional President, Established Products for Asia Pacific, and Vice President of Sales for U.S. Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Cunningham serves on the board of directors of Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN). He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx® tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s leadership transition, the anticipated contributions of the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, the Company’s strategy, priorities and future performance and the Company’s full year 2026 financial guidance. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will continue” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to manage the leadership transition successfully, including integrating a new Chief Executive Officer and retaining other key personnel; (ii) potential disruption to the Company’s business, operations and relationships with employees, customers, payors and partners resulting from the transition; (iii) the Company’s ability to implement its business plans and identify and realize additional opportunities; (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry; and (v) the size and growth of the market in which the Company operates. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026, and other documents the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, and the Company undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@GeneDx.com



Media Contact:

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