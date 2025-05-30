Fresenius Medical Care presents its new research and innovation for kidney care at European Renal Association Congress 2025

Key abstract presentations showcase significant advancements in clinical care, artificial intelligence, and fluid management, demonstrating Fresenius Medical Care's commitment to improving patient outcomes.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, presents new research and innovations at the 62nd Congress of the European Renal Association (ERA), June 4-7 in Vienna, Austria highlighting the company's growing emphasis on data-driven insights and real-world evidence to advance patient care and improve outcomes and quality of life for people with kidney disease worldwide.

"Our highlighted research demonstrates our continued drive to innovate in kidney care," said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Medical Care AG. "To further enhance our commitment to improving patient outcomes globally, our latest work focuses on Home, Critical Care and In-Center HD, and high-volume hemodiafiltration in particular. ERA is an essential platform to reinforce collaboration and drive the future of nephrology."

Fresenius Medical Care's Global Medical Office and the company's kidney disease think tank, the Renal Research Institute (RRI), present 52 abstracts spanning critical areas of nephrology, including critical care, fluid management, hemodiafiltration (HDF), and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in patient care.

Key presentations include:

Prevalence and Patterns of Intradialytic Arterial Oxygen Saturation Instability: Observations in a Large U.S. Hemodialysis Cohort: Awarded Top Abstract for Young Authors in the "Dialysis" category, this study, authored by RRI's Andrea Nandorine Ban, uses AI to evaluate patterns of arterial oxygen saturation during dialysis, highlighting the prevalence of intradialytic hypoxemia and its potential link to sleep apnea.

Awarded Top Abstract for Young Authors in the "Dialysis" category, this study, authored by RRI's Andrea Nandorine Ban, uses AI to evaluate patterns of arterial oxygen saturation during dialysis, highlighting the prevalence of intradialytic hypoxemia and its potential link to sleep apnea. Health Status in Different Subgroups of People Receiving Hemodiafiltration Versus Hemodialysis for Renal Replacement Therapy: A subgroup analysis of the CONVINCE randomized controlled trial examines whether the slower decline in self-reported health status with hemodiafiltration (HDF) versus hemodialysis (HD) varies by age, sex, dialysis vintage, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and vascular access type. Results highlight particular improvements in physical and cognitive function, pain interference, and social participation with HDF.

A subgroup analysis of the CONVINCE randomized controlled trial examines whether the slower decline in self-reported health status with hemodiafiltration (HDF) versus hemodialysis (HD) varies by age, sex, dialysis vintage, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and vascular access type. Results highlight particular improvements in physical and cognitive function, pain interference, and social participation with HDF. Impact of Fluid Overload Changes Within the First Six Months of Dialysis on Hospitalization During a Two-year Follow-up: Using data collected from the Body Composition Monitor, a validated whole-body bioimpedance spectroscopy device, this study evaluates how early changes in fluid overload in hemodialysis (HD) and HDF patients are associated with hospitalization risk over a two-year period.

Using data collected from the Body Composition Monitor, a validated whole-body bioimpedance spectroscopy device, this study evaluates how early changes in fluid overload in hemodialysis (HD) and HDF patients are associated with hospitalization risk over a two-year period. Delivered Hemodialysis Treatment Time and Mortality Risk: A Retrospective Analysis: Shorter treatment times have been shown to increase mortality in hemodialysis (HD) patients. This analysis reinforces treatment time as a modifiable factor and encourages clinical teams to optimize therapy durations to improve survival outcomes for HD patients.

Shorter treatment times have been shown to increase mortality in hemodialysis (HD) patients. This analysis reinforces treatment time as a modifiable factor and encourages clinical teams to optimize therapy durations to improve survival outcomes for HD patients. Novel AI-Based Recipe Recommendation System for Dialysis Patients Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation: Leveraging Retrieval-Augmented Generation and OpenAI models, this innovation provides dialysis patients with personalized, scalable dietary recommendations, supporting better nutritional management.

In addition to these presentations, FME leaders and researchers will also be available onsite at Booth #460 to discuss research insights, clinical collaborations, and innovations in kidney care.

To learn more about FME's presence at ERA, please click here.

About Fresenius Medical Care:



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.2 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,675 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 299,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

