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First Tracks Biotherapeutics to Announce Top-Line Data from Cohort 1 of Phase 1b Trial of ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in Celiac Disease on Oct. 12, 2026

October 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from Cohort 1, a gluten-challenge study assessing prevention of mucosal damage, of the global Phase 1b trial of investigational ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in celiac disease on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the First Tracks website at: https://ir.firsttracksbio.com/news-events/events. The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist in development for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter in development for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator. To learn more, visit www.FirstTracksBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Vice President, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
investors@firsttracksbio.com


Southern California Data Phase 1 Celiac Disease Pipeline
First Tracks Biotherapeutics
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