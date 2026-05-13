First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Build the future with us

Spun out of AnaptysBio in April 2026, we aim to carve a new trail toward a future where autoimmune diseases no longer define a patient’s life.

Impact doesn’t happen by waiting. It happens by moving. Every track we make is a step toward a future defined by possibility, not disease. We bring together curious builders, bold thinkers and patient focused doers who refuse to settle for the status quo. Our core values of accountability, transparency and humility aren’t just words on a wall; they shape how we show up for each other and for the patients we serve.

If big challenges energize you, meaningful science inspires you, and the idea of carving a new trail in immunology excites you, you’ll fit right in

Find out more at FirstTracksBio.com