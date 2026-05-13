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First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Build the future with us

Spun out of AnaptysBio in April 2026, we aim to carve a new trail toward a future where autoimmune diseases no longer define a patient’s life.

Impact doesn’t happen by waiting. It happens by moving. Every track we make is a step toward a future defined by possibility, not disease. We bring together curious builders, bold thinkers and patient focused doers who refuse to settle for the status quo. Our core values of accountability, transparency and humility aren’t just words on a wall; they shape how we show up for each other and for the patients we serve.

If big challenges energize you, meaningful science inspires you, and the idea of carving a new trail in immunology excites you, you’ll fit right in

Find out more at FirstTracksBio.com

AWARDS
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10770 Wateridge Circle Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121
Tel: (858) 362-6295
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NEWS
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ANAPTYSBIO
Beyond the Gluten-Free Diet: A New Era in Celiac Disease Treatment
In this episode of Denatured presented by AnaptysBio, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Joe Murray, Mayo Clinic; Marilyn Geller, the Celiac Disease Foundation; and Dr. Paul Lizzul, AnaptysBio, about the challenges and opportunities facing celiac disease treatment.
December 11, 2025
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1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Business
BioSpace Honors 40 Under 40 Winners Whose Impact Reflects Industry’s Grit
The inaugural 40 Under 40 cohort includes CEOs, leaders who have founded or co-founded their company and executives from a range of disciplines. Winners’ accomplishments include shaping drug development, achieving key FDA milestones and launching a new field of study.
October 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sponsored
Rosnilimab Shows Promise as a Potential Next-Generation RA Therapy
A depleter of pathogenic T cells, rosnilimab’s novel MOA generated a differentiated efficacy, tolerability and safety profile in recent Phase 2b study
September 15, 2025
 · 
7 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Anaptys Completes Separation of First Tracks Biotherapeutics and Now Exclusively Manages GSK and Vanda Financial Collaborations
April 20, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
First Tracks Biotherapeutics Debuts on Nasdaq to Advance Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases
April 20, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Anaptys Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of First Tracks Biotherapeutics
March 30, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
First Tracks Biotherapeutics, the Planned Spin-Off of Anaptys, Secures Commitments of $145 Million in Private Placement
March 30, 2026
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3 min read