WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR, the “Company”) announced today that it filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) with respect to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (the “Form 10-Q”).

The delay is primarily due to additional time required to complete the Company’s review of the accounting for certain of its assets and liabilities.

The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q within the five-day extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January 2025, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company’s lead program in development is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy. For more information, visit www.exicuretx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements related to the Company’s review in connection with the Form 10-Q and the expected filing date of the Form 10-Q. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “may,” “intend,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2026, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Exicure, Inc.

pr@exicuretx.com