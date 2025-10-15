Press Release

EVerZom raises €10M to develop exosome-based biotherapies for inflammatory diseases

Through this funding round, the company will initiate the clinical development of its first therapeutic candidate, EVerGel, in 2026, and will enhance its exosome biomanufacturing platform to advance its regenerative medicine programs.

Strasbourg, October 14th, 2025 – EVerZom, a French biotechnology company pioneering exosome-based therapies for regenerative medicine applications, today announced the closing of a €10 million fundraising round with Capital Grand Est, the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, Sorbonne Venture by Audacia and Aloe Private Equit, Paris Business Angels, the Capital Cell platform, and several family offices. This capital will enable EVerZom to launch its first clinical trial of EVerGel™ in 2026, to expand the therapeutic potential of its exosomes into new indications (hepatology, dermatology), and to further scale and industrialize its GMP-compliant exosome bioproduction platform.

"With this fundraising, EVerZom is reaching a decisive milestone. Our ambition is to bring the therapeutic potential of exosomes to patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical need, where quality of life is severely impaired. Our priority is to achieve a first clinical proof-of-concept in Crohn’s perianal fistula and to establish the foundations of an industrial and partnership platform capable of driving the emergence of a new therapeutic class. We warmly thank our investors and partners for their trust and support," declared Jeanne Volatron, co-founder and CEO of EVerZom.

According to Virginie Miath, Investment Director at Capital Grand Est: “EVerZom embodies the new generation of European biotechs: a breakthrough technology, a platform vision, and a strategic approach combining clinical validation, industrialization, and market expansion. We are convinced this company has the potential to become a global leader in exosome-based therapies.”

Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board, said: “We congratulate EVerZom on this successful fundraising. Their groundbreaking work in exosome-based therapies opens up new possibilities for treating a wide range of diseases and has the potential to transform the future of medicine. EIC Fund’s unique form of financing via EIC - combining grants and equity – is proving itself highly attractive to Europe's most promising companies.”

Exosomes, a new therapeutic approach

EVerZom is positioning itself as a key player in exosome-based therapies, an emerging field that complements and expands today’s landscape of gene and cell therapies. Exosomes, nanosized biological particles secreted by cells, are attracting increasing attention in the pharmaceutical industry as natural mediators of intercellular communication with promising properties to treat a wide range of diseases with high unmet medical needs.

EVerGel™, a first clinical program

This financing provides EVerZom with the resources to execute its clinical and industrial strategy and to advance its proprietary regenerative medicine product pipeline. It will enable the launch of the first clinical trial of its lead candidate EVerGel™, developed for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn’s disease.

This highly debilitating disease represents a major unmet medical need, with over 60% of patients lacking any effective treatment, particularly since the withdrawal of Alofisel1 from the European market in December 2024 following a failed clinical development program in the United States. This stem cell-based treatment, marketed by Takeda for Crohn’s perianal fistula, highlighted the continuing therapeutic gap in this indication. This context offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate the clinical feasibility and differentiating therapeutic potential of exosomes.

EVerGel™ program, which combines mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes with a biocompatible hydrogel, is designed to synergize the biological effects of exosomes with prolonged local retention, promoting fistula healing and improving patients’ quality of life. Preclinical results are highly promising: in an animal model, EVerGel™ achieved complete healing in 87.5% of cases at 4 weeks, compared to only 12.5% in the control group. First-in-human trials are expected to begin in 2026. Globally, nearly 2 million patients suffer from Crohn’s disease.

A diversified portfolio across therapeutic areas

Beyond this flagship program, EVerZom is also developing Eviv, a preclinical candidate for Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), a severe liver disease with no satisfactory treatment options other than transplantation. The company’s ambition is to demonstrate that its exosome platform can be applied across multiple therapeutic areas with high unmet need, such as dermatology, cosmetics, and animal health.

Expanding through strategic partnerships

EVerZom also plans to extend the reach of its platform beyond its internal programs through co-development partnerships with pharmaceutical companies interested in exosomes as a new therapeutic modality. This collaborative approach aims to accelerate the exploration of new indications and to leverage the versatility of its technology.

Backed by France 2030

EVerZom was a winner of the “Biotherapies and Bioproduction of Innovative Therapies” call for projects under the France 2030 plan, awarded by Bpifrance in June 2025. This €3 million grant will accelerate the industrialization of its exosome bioproduction technology, scaling up to 50 liters, a key milestone to secure production for advanced clinical phases and prepare for the commercialization of future treatments.

About EVerZom

EVerZom is developing a proprietary bioproduction platform and first-in-class therapeutic candidates based on mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes. Its strategy combines exosomes with biomaterials to enhance therapeutic efficacy. The pipeline includes EVerGel™ (Crohn’s complex perianal fistulas – clinical entry in 2026), Eviv (ACLF – preclinical), as well as exploratory projects in ophthalmology, regenerative medicine, and extra-pharma applications (cosmetics, veterinary).

Since its creation in 2019, EVerZom has focused on building an innovation platform around exosomes, protected by several patents. The platform spans the full technology value chain – from cell selection and high-yield exosome production to modification and formulation – and has been validated by both national and European innovation ecosystems. EVerZom was notably a laureate of the EIC Accelerator program.

More information: https://everzom.com



About Capital Grand Est

Capital Grand Est is an independent regional private equity management company authorized by the AMF. Since 2012, its 14-member team has supported more than 60 companies in the Grand Est and Bourgogne Franche-Comté regions, completing around 20 exits since 2016. With nearly €220 million in assets under management across 6 investment vehicles, Capital Grand Est structures equity operations across different company profiles to accelerate success. It provides seed capital support for young innovative startups, growth capital for more mature companies, and transmission capital to support business succession. Companies facing temporary difficulties can also access rebound capital to consolidate and accelerate recovery.

More information: www.capitalgrandest.eu – Follow us on Linkedin: @capitalgrandest

About EIC Fund

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is a deep tech investor across all technologies. The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap, to support companies in the development and commercialization of disruptive technologies. With its large network of capital providers and strategic partners it shares risk and crowds in market players.

More information: https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic-fund_en

1 https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/alofisel

